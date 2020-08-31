Sisolak to announce extension of moratorium on evictions

Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. today to announce a 45-day extension of Nevada’s moratorium on residential evictions and provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. today to announce a 45-day extension of Nevada’s moratorium on residential evictions and provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.

The moratorium extension will allow counties to pay out short-term rental assistance to landlords, provide the courts more time to implement the newly created residential eviction mediation program and develop electronic filing options, and allow the state to continue making progress on reducing the backlog of unemployment claims.

More details will be announced tonight.

The press conference will be held at 5 p.m. inside the lobby of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas.

The media will be allowed to be at the press conference, but the size of their crews will be limited, social distancing will be expected and all must wear face coverings and be subject to temperature checks.