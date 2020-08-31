97°F
Sisolak to announce extension of moratorium on evictions

Staff Report
August 31, 2020 - 2:00 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. today to announce a 45-day extension of Nevada’s moratorium on residential evictions and provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.

The moratorium extension will allow counties to pay out short-term rental assistance to landlords, provide the courts more time to implement the newly created residential eviction mediation program and develop electronic filing options, and allow the state to continue making progress on reducing the backlog of unemployment claims.

More details will be announced tonight.

The press conference will be held at 5 p.m. inside the lobby of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas.

The media will be allowed to be at the press conference, but the size of their crews will be limited, social distancing will be expected and all must wear face coverings and be subject to temperature checks.

Three Square Food Bank on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in La ...
Three Square plans for Hunger Action Month
Staff Report

With the grand opening of its new East Campus facility, the launch of a virtual fundraiser and volunteer opportunities at its food distribution sites, Three Square Food Bank continues to raise awareness of Southern Nevada’s record-high levels of food insecurity during Hunger Action Month this September.

The town hall, "County Small Business Grant Program" is 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sep ...
Extension’s focus turns to county grant program
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

This week’s University of Nevada, Reno Extension online town hall and webinar will focus on a new program launched by the Nevada Association of Counties to assist small business.

Organ Donor foundation names Marlon as chair
Staff Report

The Nevada Donor Network Foundation recently announced the appointment of David Marlon as its new foundation chair.

Man on horseback flees deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies routinely respond to vehicular traffic hazards throughout the valley, one such situation this month involved of all things, a man and his horse.

Governor Steve Sisolak
Nye County remains on list for high-risk of transmission
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is one of six counties flagged last week as having a high-risk of COVID-19 transmission that still meet two of the three criteria that signal a sustained elevated risk, reported the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force on Thursday, Aug. 27.

NHTSA's latest alcohol-impaired driving data shows that in 2018 there were 10,5 ...
Campaign aims to reduce impaired holiday driving
Staff Report

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration kicked off its Labor Day impaired driving high-visibility enforcement campaign Wednesday, reminding Americans not to drive impaired.

Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)
Unemployment claims fall to lowest level since March
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,858 for the week ending Aug. 22, down 2,080 claims, or 19.0%, compared to the prior week’s total of 10,938 claims. This is the fewest initial claims filed since the week ending March 14.

MyBioSource.com, a biotechnological products distribution company, conducted a sur ...
Survey: Half of Nevadans plan to vacation locally
Staff Report

Because of the unforeseeable circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans are now facing challenging financial implications, meaning summer might be spent closer to home this year. Additionally, the fear of contracting the disease in public spaces limits activities like traveling, with many preferring to stay in to reduce their risk.

Gov. Steve Sisolak at a press briefing at the Capitol Mon ...
Cage, Peek report 320 new cases of COVID-19 in state
Staff Report

There were 320 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths reported in Nevada on Monday, according to state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek during their daily teleconference with the media.