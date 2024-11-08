72°F
Ski resort near Las Vegas ready for early opening

Lee Canyon ready for early opening
Operations staff are now making snow at Lee Canyon on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, on Mount Charles ...
Operations staff are now making snow at Lee Canyon on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Man-made snow covers a trail at Lee Canyon on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. The Spring Mountains re ...
Man-made snow covers a trail at Lee Canyon on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. The Spring Mountains resort will open for the season on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. The snow-making team can lay down a foot of snow covering an acre in about 9 hours with optimal weather conditions, says Josh Bean, the resort's director of operations. (Lee Canyon)
An early cold snap and several days of snowmaking will allow Lee Canyon to open for the winter ...
An early cold snap and several days of snowmaking will allow Lee Canyon to open for the winter sports season on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. It is the earliest opening since 2011. (Lee Canyon)
Operations staff walk along a slope as snow is beginning to be made at Lee Canyon on Thursday, ...
Operations staff walk along a slope as snow is beginning to be made at Lee Canyon on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The sun rises in the east over Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Rev ...
The sun rises in the east over Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
An icicle hangs from a maintenance building as snow is beginning to be made at Lee Canyon on Th ...
An icicle hangs from a maintenance building as snow is beginning to be made at Lee Canyon on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Operations staff are now making snow at Lee Canyon on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, on Mount Charles ...
Operations staff are now making snow at Lee Canyon on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Leaves are still into fall color along Kyle Canyon on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, on Mount Charles ...
Leaves are still into fall color along Kyle Canyon on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The sun illuminates the Mount Charleston peak as snow is beginning to be made at the Lee Canyon ...
The sun illuminates the Mount Charleston peak as snow is beginning to be made at the Lee Canyon on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Operations staff are now making snow at Lee Canyon on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, on Mount Charles ...
Operations staff are now making snow at Lee Canyon on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Leaves are still into fall color along Kyle Canyon on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, on Mount Charles ...
Leaves are still into fall color along Kyle Canyon on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Leaves are still into fall color along Kyle Canyon on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, on Mount Charles ...
Leaves are still into fall color along Kyle Canyon on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 8, 2024 - 4:05 am
 

Mother Nature delivered the hottest Southern Nevada summer on record this year. Now it’s giving snow enthusiasts an early run down the slopes.

Thanks to a cold snap and the Lee Canyon snow-making team, the Spring Mountains resort northwest of Las Vegas launched its season Saturday, November 2.

It is the first early-season opening in 13 years. In 2011, Lee Canyon opened its Rabbit Peak chairlift on Oct. 8, making it the first ski resort in the U.S. to open that year, according to a news release.

“Lee Canyon’s investment in snow-making capabilities lets us deliver this stellar combination of adventures to our guests. We’re also a team of passionate skiers and snowboarders, so an opening is a huge win for everyone,” Josh Bean, the resort’s director of operations, said in a statement.

Snow-making effort

When cold night air descends upon the mountains, the crew begins at Lee Canyon. Snow-making began early in November on the beginner runs of Rabbit Peak and Alpine Glow.

“With the first cold front, it became optimal conditions,” Bean said. “We [were] able to make snow every day.”

While the start is a bit early, Bean said it’s “not completely out of the norm” in the dry desert air. Lows at freezing or lower were projected through the first weekend of November.

At optimal conditions, Lee Canyon’s crew can cover an acre of terrain a foot deep in about nine hours.

Man-made snow allows the resort to open early and close late, but it all depends on the weather. The resort, which has a peak of 11,289 feet, receives an average of 129 inches of natural snow a year.

Covering the beginner runs can “sometimes take four weeks and sometimes four days, it just depends on how cold it is,” Bean said.

Snow-making has evolved into quite a science, Bean said, but in simple terms it comes down to water under high pressure that allows the water molecule to break down and crystals to form around it.

“Give it the right hang time (out of the gun) and a pretty good product comes out,” Bean said.

“We love natural snow,” Bean said. “But snow-making allows for (season) passholders to have a good early season product to enjoy.”

Unlike decades ago, today’s man-made snow is a quality product, Bean said. “It’s not the snow that we used to have that everybody dreaded,” he said.

Three generations of snow-making

Lee Canyon will celebrate its 60th season in January, and Bean, 43, has been at the resort “on and off” for over a quarter-century. He is a lifelong snow-maker, having started at age 16.

“It is an inherited job, a family trade,” Bean said. “I learned it from my dad, Jack. He was a snow-maker and a groomer. He worked at Lee Canyon and Palisades.”

Josh’s son Jace works at the ski area so it’s a three-generation effort. Jack is a Las Vegas native and “thriving” in retirement, said his son.

Those cold nights and mornings pay off when a snow-covered run is enjoyed by skiers and snowboarders.

The goal is to open the season early and close late to give maximum fun, Bean said.

“It’s a lot of cold, hard work and the crew has been around a long time,” Bean said. “They put their heart and soul into it to make a good product for people to come have fun. We are the catalyst for that fun.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

