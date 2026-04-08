“Skip the Bin! Turn Your Batteries In!” highlights safe battery disposal

Battery fires can be dangerous but can be prevented by not discarding them in the trash or recycling bin.

The National Waste & Recycling Foundation, alongside the U.S. Forest Service, have created a campaign titled “Skip the Bin! Turn Your Batteries In!” to help promote safe battery disposal. (U.S. Fire Administration/usfa.fema.gov)

In a place like Southern Nevada, where temperatures can change from hot during the day to cold during the night, it’s always important to think about battery safety.

“If there’s any indications or any visuals that the battery is swelling, if there’s excessive heat, then you want to stop that [charging] process,” said Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief and Nye County Director of Emergency Management Scott Lewis. “You don’t ever want to charge a battery system on a soft material like bedding, pillows, couches or anything along those lines. Always avoid those types of materials.”

Lewis further explained that batteries should not be in excessive heat or placed in direct sunlight. He also added not to charge batteries overnight when sleeping because an incident may occur and it could become too late to take action.

“Never leave it [batteries] unattended when you’re charging, always keep a close watch and keep it in a safe area,” Lewis emphasized.

While understanding the do’s and don’ts of overall battery safety is a good base to cover, it’s also very important to know what to do when it’s time to dispose of batteries. The National Waste & Recycling Foundation, the research and education affiliate of the National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA), alongside the U.S. Forest Service, have created a PSA campaign titled “Skip the Bin! Turn Your Batteries In!” to help spread the word about safe battery disposal.

“Batteries are part of your everyday life,” NWRA President and CEO Michael E. Hoffman told the Pahrump Valley Times. “All we ask is that you manage them responsibly when you’re done.”

The “Skip the Bin! Turn Your Batteries In!” campaign’s main purpose is to reduce the number of battery fires through safe battery disposal. The campaign’s website features a map locator for nearby places that will take in batteries.

“Just remember: never throw batteries in the trash or recycling bin,” states the campaign website. “Always tape the ends and drop them off at a safe collection site or mail them in using a certified return box.”

The “Skip the Bin! Turn Your Batteries In!” campaign website also includes all kinds of family battery safety information and resources with the help of the U.S. Forest Service mascot, Woodsy Owl.

“Your home will be safer, your leased employees will be safer, and so will your first responders, because this is a tough thing for firefighters to fight,” Hoffman said about impact of safe battery disposal.

For more information about the “Skip the Bin! Turn Your Batteries In!” campaign and to find nearby battery drop-off locations, visit batterysafetynow.org.

Visit wasterecycling.org to learn more about the NWRA and the organization’s work.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com