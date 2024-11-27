33°F
Sleep in Heavenly Peace hosting Christmas Fundraiser – how to get tickets

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times File Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace's mission is to provide beds to all local children who do not have one of their own. A Hope Bail Bonds is helping the nonprofit pursue that mission with the upcoming Christmas Fundraiser, set for Dec. 4.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times File Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace is making a big difference in the lives of area youngsters by providing them with safe, comfortable beds in which they can get a good night's rest.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times File Sleep in Heavenly Peace's 3rd Annual Christmas Fundraiser will offer attendees a tasty pasta buffet along with both silent and live auctions.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Last year, Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace's holiday fundraiser brought in thousands of dollars to help provide new beds to children in need and organization officials are optimistic that the 2024 event will be just as successful.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 27, 2024 - 4:42 am
 
Updated November 27, 2024 - 6:03 am

With a name like Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), it’s no wonder the Nye County chapter of this national nonprofit is excited to celebrate the season while simultaneously generating cash to support its mission.

The all-volunteer group is devoted to bettering the lives of local children by providing them with a safe, comfortable bed of their own and its annual Christmas fundraiser is one of its biggest financial boosts of the year. Residents wishing to make a difference for the next generation are encouraged to secure their tickets now for what is sure to be a festive philanthropic event.

The 3rd annual Christmas fundraiser, sponsored by A Hope Bail Bonds, will provide patrons with a sumptuous pasta and dessert buffet, along with plenty of chances to take home some enticing prizes in the silent and live auctions. The evening’s entertainment will include a chuckle-inducing comedic skit and a performance by award-winning, independent country artist, singer and songwriter Ray Ligon.

In the last two years, the SHP Christmas fundraisers have attracted an array of support and over $17,000 has been raised, so nonprofit leaders are crossing their fingers in the hope that the event will see success to equal or exceed past results.

As a 100% volunteer-led and operated organization, all proceeds from the SHP Christmas fundraiser will go directly toward the purchase of lumber and other materials to construct brand new bed frames, as well as buying mattresses, sheets and pillows to complete the beds. Once built, these beds are then deliveredto the homes of youngsters who do not already have a bed of their own. It’s all in the name of making certain that “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!”

The 3rd annual SHP Christmas fundraiser is set for Wednesday, Dec. 4 ins the Saddle West Showroom. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served from 6 to 6:45 p.m., with the live auction and entertainment kicking off at 7 p.m. This is an adults-only event.

Tickets are $35 per person or $250 for a sponsored table. To secure tickets contact Carmen Murzyn at 775-910-8921 or Carmen.Murzyn@SHPBeds.org or her husband Jim Murzyn at 714-930-6580.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

