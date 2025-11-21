51°F
Small change at this year’s Social Powwow

November 21, 2025 - 4:17 am
 
Updated November 21, 2025 - 6:19 am

On Thursday, Nov. 20, a small morning press conference was held at Petrack Park ahead of the annual powwow set for this weekend. Pahrump Social Powwow Coordinator Paula Elefante shared that due to unforeseen circumstances, live drums will not be present at the event this year.

“We’re changing it. We’re not canceling it,” Elefante said during the press conference. “We’re having a social gathering. All of the activities are going to be the same.”

Renamed to the Inter-Tribal Social Gathering, the event will still feature plenty of vendors, food and raffles. The usual Grand Entry display is canceled due to there being no drums, but various tribal dances will still occur throughout the weekend.

Elefante emphasized that even though there won’t be drums this year, the event will still have a lot of cultural and educational fun. She added that with the holiday season fast approaching, visiting the event’s many vendors is a great option for early gift shopping.

For more information about this weekend’s event, visit pahrumppowwow.com or go to the festival’s Facebook page under Pahrump Social Powwow.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

