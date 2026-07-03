Small plane overturns in Death Valley airport crash

A van and trailer fire also occurred a few days later in the park.

A fire engine from Yosemite National Park stationed at Death Valley National Park responded to the van fire at Towne Pass on June 20 while a Death Valley fire vehicle was receiving already scheduled maintenance. (NPS/nps.gov)

A small plane flipped over after a landing at Furnace Creek Airport in Death Valley National Park on June 17. (NPS/nps.gov)

A small plane crashed in Death Valley National Park at Furnace Creek Airport last month.

On June 17 at approximately 10 a.m., after passing the runway end into the gravel safety zone, the rented airplane flipped over, but no major injuries occurred, according to a National Park Service (NPS) press release.

Emergency response by the NPS started because of a mobile device’s crash detection system. The plane crash’s cause is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Park officials explain that Death Valley’s summer weather with extreme heat and high-density altitude can substantially decrease aircraft performance, causing lessened climb rates, extended takeoff rolls, and increased landing distances.

Pilots are urged to thoroughly evaluate aircraft performance, weather conditions, weight, and terrain before flying. Consultation of the Aircraft Flight Manual for altitude and temperature performance data is also encouraged before flight. Park officials also note that Furnace Creek Airport does not have fuel, so pilots should plan accordingly.

Visit nps.gov/deva/planyourvisit/airports.htm for current airport and runway information.

Van and trailer fire

A vehicle fire took place on Highway 190 in Death Valley where a van and attached trailer were destroyed with all six occupants escaping with no major injuries.

The driver noticed the van overheating as the group was driving west up Towne Pass. Once stopped, they noticed flames and smoke rising from the engine compartment at about 5:20 p.m. on June 20, the park explained in a press release. The group then unsuccessfully attempted to put out the flames with two fire extinguishers.

When the park service, California Highway Patrol, and the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department responded, temperatures were approximately 108 degrees Fahrenheit. The trailer and van were completely lost, despite rescue personnel’s efforts.

Safety tips for Death Valley visits are available at nps.gov/deva.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com