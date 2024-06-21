SNEAK PEEK: Go inside the remodeled Nye County Health and Human Services office

The $2.34 million remodel of a Nye County building on Highway 160 is officially finished and staff with Nye County Health and Human Services are now settling into their new, much more spacious digs

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Health and Human Services staff are settling into their new location.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Health and Human Services Director Karyn Smith stands in the food bank room at her department's new location.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times County officials pose before the new Marilynn Gallivan Complex at the Flag Raising Ceremony on June 18.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Health and Human Services is now settling into its new location at 250 N. Highway 160, with a Flag Raising Ceremony held June 18.

The $2.34 million remodel of a Nye County building on Highway 160 is officially finished and staff with Nye County Health and Human Services are now settling into their new, much more spacious digs.

To celebrate the long-anticipated move, town and county officials gathered this week for a Flag Raising Ceremony.

“Health and Human Services hosted a Flag Raising Ceremony on Tuesday, June 18 at 250 N. Highway 160, the Marilynn Gallivan Complex’s new location,” an announcement from Nye County stated. “Veterans of the Grey Men organization raised the flag and Nye County Sheriff’s Sgt. Greg Curtin performed the national anthem. HHS Director Karyn Smith and county commissioner Frank Carbone also spoke at the event, thanking everyone involved with the building’s redesign, reconstruction and the move, including the HHS staff, county buildings and grounds, IT department, and contractor Russ Meads with Double M Construction.

“The event was also attended by commission chair Debra Strickland and vice chair Ron Boskovich, members of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, including Sheriff Joe McGill, planning department director Brett Waggoner, building and safety official Albert Cammarata, members of the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service including Chief Scott Lewis, county manager Tim Sutton and assistant county manager Lorina Dellinger,” the announcement continued.

The Marilynn Gallivan Complex used to be located at 1981 E. Calvada Blvd., near the Nye County Commission Chambers and various other county facilities. However, the county has been struggling with providing enough space for its ever-growing staff and the remodel at 250 N. Highway 160 was intended to allow HHS to relocate. This now leaves HHS’s former office space available for other county departments to occupy, such as Nye County Finance, which lost its offices in February after rains forced the closure of the building at 2101 E. Calvada Blvd.

Along with HHS, the Marilynn Gallivan Complex also houses the county’s Ryan White Services, Nevada WIC, state veterans services, the Community Health Nurse and public administration.

“We’re excited to have HHS in their new location, in a facility large enough to better serve the community,” Strickland told the Pahrump Valley Times. “Our staff did an amazing job renovating and getting the location updated for HHS and other services provided at the building.”

For more information on HHS visit NyeCountyNV.gov or call 775-751-7095.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com