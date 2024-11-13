40°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

Soroptimist club can help you Live Your Dream – here’s how

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Anahi Nunez, Raequel Guerra and Amanda ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Anahi Nunez, Raequel Guerra and Amanda Daziel, the three winners of the 2024 Live Your Dream award from Soroptimist, a program that helps women seeking additional education. Applications are now being accepted for the 2025 awards.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Soroptimist International Live Your Dream Awards progra ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Soroptimist International Live Your Dream Awards program provides education grants to women to help them advance in the world.
More Stories
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A line of American Flags fluttering in the breeze greeted at ...
PHOTOS: Pahrump marks Veterans Day with a round of ceremonies
Nye County residents wait in line at the Bob Ruud community center where roughly 1,000 voters h ...
Nye County election results: Red
pvt default image
Nye County Recorder’s office issues fraud alert to area property owners
pvt default image
Upcoming Events and Area Happenings
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 13, 2024 - 4:35 am
 

Empowering women and girls to seek their goals, find success and thrive in their lives – it’s a primary focus for Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley (SIPV) and one way this nonprofit club helps do this is through its Live Your Dream Award.

Now open for applications, the program invites all area women who are the heads of their household and enrolled in school - to apply for the chance to receive a financial award that they can use to support their academic endeavors.

SIPV member Durette Candito serves as the chair for the local Live Your Dream program and she is eager to share the details about this opportunity.

“Live Your Dream is an international program that supports women and girls. It’s not a scholarship, it’s an award. The money is awarded to the individual herself, rather than to the institution, and it’s not just used for tuition,” Candito explained. “We believe that if a woman is struggling to better herself by going to school, she might need help with other things like child care or gas or maybe even her electric bills, so she can concentrate on her education.”

Candito said the program is especially important to her because she, as a single mother, had also struggled to put herself through school while caring for her two girls. “And I watched my two daughters struggle with the same issues,” Candito remarked.

Amanda Dalziel is one such woman. A 37-year-old mother of two, she was one recent recipient of the Live Your Dream Award, receiving $900 to put toward furthering her education.

“I started school years ago, when I was 19, but I left school to move to Pahrump and help take care of my mom, who has multiple sclerosis,” Dalziel told the Pahrump Valley Times. “I started going again during the uptick of COVID-19. When I started, I was considering a program to become a paramedic but I fell in love with the social work program and felt called to it, because I wanted to make a difference and make the world a better place for my kids.”

It was Dalziel’s mother who, along with a therapist Dalziel was working with, encouraged her to apply for the Live Your Dream Award. “I took the plunge and did it!” Dalziel recalls.

Today, she is readying for her final semester at Great Basin College in the spring, after which she will move on to the University of Nevada, Reno for the final year of her program.

“My goal is to become a licensed clinical social worker. I love working on mental health and addiction treatment but I also have a soft spot for hospice and end-of-life care. Ultimately, I’d love to just make the community a better place to live for all,” Dalziel enthused.

The Live Your Dream program is funded by the hard work and dedication of the SIPV members who put in many hours each year with fundraising efforts, the largest of which is the club’s annual Mardi Gras celebration. The next Mardi Gras is set for March 1, 2025 and the event also serves as the venue for announcing the Live Your Dream Award recipients, who will be notified of their award in December.

“This is such a great cause,” Candito concluded. “And it’s so gratifying that we can keep the awards in Pahrump and surrounding areas that can really use a leg up. I love knowing that these women will better themselves and contribute back to their community in the future.”

The deadline to apply for the Live Your Dream Award is Saturday, Nov. 30. For applications or more information, contact Candito at DuretteM@mac.com, call 702-283-3277 or visit the club’s Facebook page.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Nye County residents wait in line at the Bob Ruud community center where roughly 1,000 voters h ...
Nye County election results: Red
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

A record number of Nye County voters cast their ballots this year, most sent by mail. The pickaxe shaped county had a 78 percent turnout, breaking the previous record of 74 percent.

Spaceport CEO Rob Lauer makes a call while out on the empty land he plans to build on outside o ...
Las Vegas Spaceport developer considering taking project public
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

With President-elect Trump talking deregulation and SpaceX owner Elon Musk a part of Trump’s team, Spaceport developer Rob Lauer is considering a public offering.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue proudly displays the American ...
Military members honored this Veterans Day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Amid the stir caused by the election, do not to forget those who make the democratic process possible.

Pahrump Photography Pahrump residents Chanda Wieland, Linda Wright, Ryan Muccio, Carmen Murzyn ...
Top honors for Pahrump’s Points of Light
By Robin Hebrock • Pahrump Valley Times

Two of Pahrump’s own took home Gold and Silver at the Points of Light Awards.

Nevada HealthLink
Nevada’s open enrollment period underway
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Health Link offering Nye County residents 86 insurance plan options to choose from for 2025.