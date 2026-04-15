Sowing the seeds of sustainability

One of the always-popular exhibits at the annual Earth/Arbor Day Celebration features a desert tortoise, with experts on hand to explain about their life cycle, habitat and care requirements. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

John Pawlak was the founder of the Pahrump Earth Day Celebration, which later encompassed Arbor Day as well. Pawlak passed away in November last year but his fellow event organizers are carrying on his legacy. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The 23rd Annual Earth/Arbor Day Celebration in Pahrump will take place this Saturday and the entire community is invited out for a day filled with environmental information, free raffles and food, art and other activities. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Earth Day is just one week away, with Arbor Day to follow closely on its heels and here in Pahrump, the Southern Nye County Conservation District is gearing up for a community festival commemorating these two environmentally-forward holidays.

The 23rd Annual Earth/Arbor Day Celebration will take place this Saturday and lead event organizer Tamalyn Taylor said everything is falling neatly into place as they ready for the big day.

“I’m pleased to share that we will have over 30 organizations taking part in the event,” Taylor told the Pahrump Valley Times on Tuesday. “Participants will be able to visit with representatives from local environmental groups and learn more about being better stewards for our planet Earth.”

The local Earth Day activities date back to the early 2000’s when the late John Pawlak, who was a well-known environmental champion, decided to establish a festival in honor of that holiday. Eventually, as another holiday with a similar mission that also falls in April, Arbor Day was incorporated into the event. And though Pawlak passed away in November last year, Taylor and her fellow event organizers are determined to carry on and grow what Pawlak started.

Returning to the event this year will be many of the organizations and entities that have previously participated in the festival, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Pahrump Master Gardeners, Great Basin Water Company, Ash Meadows Wildlife Refuge and the Nye County Water District, along with many more. Joining these regulars will be several new entities, as well, which event organizers are very excited about.

“We have several organizations that focus on the protection and conservation of water, which is so important in the Mojave Desert,” Taylor detailed of the 2026 lineup. “We have the Private Well Owners Association with us for the first time this year, as well as Lakeview Executive Golf Course. Other new vendors include Water Rock Farming, Solar United Neighbors of Nevada, Great Old Broads for Wilderness and the Pahrump Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.”

Aside from the vendors to visit with and all the information to absorb, there will be an Earth Day Art Showcase, featuring the work of local youth and adult artists, along with a variety of free raffles in which to participate.

“We’ll be giving away items like native plants, eco-friendly cleaning products and even a chance to win some rounds of golf at Lakeview Executive Golf Course,” Taylor detailed. “And I know that the Pahrump Drum Circle plans to gather in the park next to the Bob Ruud Community Center. Plus, we will have complimentary healthy smoothies and food until it runs out.

“If you want a one-of-a kind community event where you can learn about the environment and have fun at the same time, come down and join us,” she encouraged.

The 23rd Annual Earth/Arbor Day Celebration is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

For more information, contact Taylor at Tamalyn@NyECC.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com