Special needs organizations host IEP and 504 talk

Wynn Advocacy and Voices For All Abilities hosted an event last Wednesday to talk about IEPs and 504s with the Pahrump community.

Whitney McBride of Voices For All Abilities (left) and Stephanie Wynn of Wynn Advocacy (right) hosted the IEP and 504 talk last Wednesday. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A crowd of about 20 people and even a few youngsters attended the talk at Our Place Coffee. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

“We want to build a community where everyone is working together toward getting great services for our kids,” Wynn Advocacy founder Stephanie Wynn said. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

“We are strong advocates for all kids with disabilities,” Wynn Advocacy founder Stephanie Wynn said. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

On Wednesday, Sept. 24, Wynn Advocacy hosted a local event to discuss Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) and 504 plans.

“We are strong advocates for all kids with disabilities,” Wynn Advocacy founder Stephanie Wynn told the Pahrump Valley Times after the talk concluded. “As a parent myself to four children, three with disabilities, we know that it can be difficult, and we’re making a huge effort to try to make IEPs and 504s fun.”

Wynn lived in Las Vegas before moving to Utah. She cited her time in Nevada as a significant motivator for why she tries to speak frequently in the Silver State.

“I come out at least once a month because I hold a special place in my heart for Nevada,” Wynn detailed. “We were long-time residents of Summerlin, almost 10 years, and three of my children went to Clark County schools.”

During the hour-long talk at Our Place Coffee, Wynn guided the attendees through the differences between IEPs and 504s, how to obtain them, and how to traverse school meetings surrounding the programs. A crowd of about 20 people and even a few youngsters attended the seminar.

“We have found in our travels here to Nye County that the community is excited to learn more. They’re asking a lot of great questions,” Wynn explained. “And not only are we helping with IEPs and 504s, but we’re also trying to help bring services: great medical services, much-needed services, private providers out here to encourage them to bring their expertise to all of these kids and adolescents that need their help.”

Wynn Advocacy helps parents navigate IEPs and 504s by providing resources, tools, coaching, and expert advice. The organization’s services are offered in Nevada, California, Utah, and Florida.

“We want to build a community where everyone is working together toward getting great services for our kids,” Wynn said.

“We bring inclusive events, programs, and workshops to the Pahrump community to help the special needs community,” Whitney McBride told the Pahrump Valley Times after the event.

McBride is the founder and president of Voices For All Abilities. She explained that talks like Wednesday’s event are important for Pahrump families who want to learn more about IEPs or 504s.

Pahrump-based Voices For All Abilities helped host the Wednesday morning event alongside Wynn Advocacy.

“It gives them the information they need to help their child in their meetings and to get the advocacy and support they deserve for their children. Because not all parents and caregivers are informed of the laws, and we try to bridge that gap for the Pahrump community,” McBride explained.

For more information about Wynn Advocacy and their services, visit wynnadvocacy.com.

To learn more about Voices For All Abilities, visit voicesforallabilities.org.

