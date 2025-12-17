Spend your weekend hanging out with Santa

The Pahrump Library is hosting a PJs and Pancakes event and PDOP is gearing up for Cookies with Santa.

This weekend is bound to be a busy one for the man in the big red suit as he and his elves prepare for the yearly trip around the globe.

But even with all he has going on, Santa Claus is still carving out time to spend right here in the Pahrump Valley. Families can both kick off their weekend and cap it off with a visit with jolly ol’ St. Nick, who will be in town Saturday morning and Sunday evening for two special events.

Pahrump Community Library hosting Santa

First up is Pajamas and Pancakes with Santa, a Christmas party sponsored and organized by the Pahrump Community Library.

For youngsters ages 2 and up, this event will include a hot breakfast and festive activities, all at no cost. But anyone interested in bringing their youngsters out for the Saturday morning event must reserve their space first, as space is limited to just 80 sign-ups.

“We’re going to be having breakfast with Santa, we’re going to have some games and music and dancing,” Pahrump Library Youth Services Supervisor Julie Butland explained for the Pahrump Valley Times. “We held our first PJs and Pancakes with Santa last year, so this will be our second and we’re adding gingerbread house building, too. We’re very excited to see everyone there.”

As of Tuesday, Dec. 16, library staff reported that there were roughly 25 spots available, so there is still time to get the kids registered.

“Parents must sign up their own children,” information on the event states. “A parent’s library card is required to sign up children.” Parents can register by visiting the youth services desk inside the library and it is noted that parents are asked to remain with their children for the entirety of the event.

The Pahrump Community Library Christmas Party – Pajamas and Pancakes with Santa is set for Saturday, Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

For more information, contact the library’s youth services desk at 775-727-5930.

PDOP’s Cookies with Santa returns

Then, on Sunday evening, families can head out for Cookies with Santa, an annual gathering hosted by the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (PDOP).

PDOP is a nonprofit dedicated to providing support to special needs children and their families, with educational advocacy, community outreach and even assistance with medical care all a part of the operation.

In the years since it was established in 2009, PDOP has seen plenty of support itself and Cookies with Santa is one way the organization gives back to the community that helps keep it thriving each year.

“PDOP, partnered with Santa John’s Magical Experience, is bringing you this magical family event in Pahrump,” the nonprofit detailed. “Come enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and good company. Santa will be available for self-taken photographs. The PDOP mechanical reindeer (bull) and PDOP train will be operating throughout the event for those who wish to enjoy the fun.”

Cookies with Santa is free and will take place Sunday, Dec. 21 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 1100 E. Wilson Road, around the back side of the Nye Communities Coalition. “Look for the inflatable Santa at the gate!” the organization encourages.

For more information visit PDOP.info or call 702-516-0847.

