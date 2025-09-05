Spooktacular Poker Run slated for October

Off-roading is a very popular outdoor activity in the Pahrump area and two local organizations are teaming up to take advantage of that popularity with the inaugural Spooktacular Poker Run, where riders of all sorts of off-highway vehicles can come together for a day of fun and fundraising. (Getty Images)

The vast expanses in and around the Pahrump Valley offer all kinds of opportunity for outdoor adventure and two local organizations are gearing up for a first-time event that will highlight one of the most popular recreational activities in the area, exploring the desert trails off-road style.

This October, Nye County SxS and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (PDOP) will hold the inaugural Spooktacular Poker Run, a two-day celebration of all things off-roading as well as the frightening fun of the Halloween season.

“This is the first time Pahrump is doing a poker run for ATVs and off-road vehicles,” event organizer and Nye County SxS member Ginger Simpson told Nye County commissioners last month. She and fellow event organizer Aleana McGough were seeking a festival permit to allow for a large turnout at the poker run venue of Petrack Park.

“This is something that is done all over the state, all over the country. In Beatty it’s huge, Tonopah has done it… Virginia City does it, Mina does it, Dyer’s been doing it for 13 years,” Simpson had explained, while McGough added, “It’ll bring so much to the town. We have so many off-road trails… [And] it’s not just UTVs. It’s your dirt bikes, your quads, your jeeps, things like that. We really want to bring these clubs together and benefit our community by bringing people from out-of-town, out-of-state, all of that to benefit our town.”

“I love the idea, I think it’s great,” commission chair Ron Boskovich remarked before the permit request was granted unanimous approval.

The Spooktacular Poker Run will begin to rev up around 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 17, when riders and drivers will line up at Ian Deutch Memorial Park for the opening of the festivities, a nighttime lights parade. Everything from all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility-terrain vehicles (UTVs) to four-by-fours, Jeeps, dirt bikes, dune buggies and more can take part in the procession that will make its way to the main venue of Petrack Park starting at 5 p.m.

Following the parade, everyone will be gearing up for the Trunk or Treat and live music, both of which are slated to start at 6 p.m., with vendors and food trucks expected to open for business at 6:30 p.m. that Friday evening. Costume contests and games begin at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18 will be the poker run itself and those who participate will be treated to a pancake breakfast at 6 a.m. to ensure they are fueled up before taking to the trails, compliments of the Pahrump Holiday Task Force. A drivers’ meeting at 7:30 a.m. will precede the national anthem and then drivers will make their way out to Spooktacular Poker Run route.

While those who enjoy winding their way through the desert landscapes in motorized fashion hit the trail, everyone else can find plenty of other fun awaiting them at Petrack Park. Vendors and food trucks will be open all day, as will car wash stations for those whose rides need a good scrub. PDOP will be putting on a mini-fall-festival of sorts, too, bringing out some of its popular attractions from Pumpkin Days just for the Spooktacular Poker Run. Drivers are expected to return to the park by 5 p.m. on Saturday and more live music, raffles and prizes will wrap up the festivities.

Admission to the event is free, as is registration for the light parade. Taking part in the poker run costs $55 per vehicle, which includes one poker hand and for the first 100 registrants, a free whip flag. Additional poker hands are also available for $15 each and T-shirts run between $25 and $35, depending on the size.

The Spooktacular Poker Run is set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 17 and 18 at Petrack Park. To register for either the poker run or the parade of lights, visit SpookyPokerRun.com

For more information call 775-910-9669 or email admin@spooky.pokerrun.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

About the organizers

The inaugural Spooktacular Poker Run is a collaboration between Nye County SxS and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, with proceeds to benefit both organizations.

"The Pahrump Disability Outreach Program is a multifaceted support group dedicated to assisting the parents, siblings and family members of children with disabilities. As a growing nonprofit, we provide a place for families to find support, information, education, training and friendship without needing to travel to Las Vegas," information from the two groups details. "We welcome anyone who supports our mission and values."

As for Nye County SxS, this group is that welcomes all off-highway vehicle enthusiasts. "Our members come together to share their passion for side-by-side (SxS) riding and explore the beautiful landscapes of Nye County and beyond. We offer a supportive environment for all skill levels, whether you're a seasoned rider or new to the OHV community."

For more information visit PDOP.info and NyeCountySxS.com