Spooktacular Poker Run to be a fun time for everyone

Nye County SxS is a group dedicated to bringing together those who love off-roading adventures and this passion ultimately sparked the idea for the Spooktacular Poker Run, which takes place Oct. 17 and 18. (Nye County SxS)

The inaugural Spooktacular Poker Run will give off-road riders the chance to experience the desert trails around Pahrump and families the opportunity for some festive fun as well. (Nye County SxS)

This weekend will welcome the inaugural Spooktacular Poker Run and it’s not just for those who love to hit the trails in off-road vehicles, either. This event will have something for the whole family and everyone in the community is encouraged to head over to Petrack Park to check out all of the excitement for themselves.

“We are trying to make sure that people know this event is open to all,” Nye County SxS member and event organizer Ginger Simpson told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We need to make sure the public knows to come out and enjoy and have fun! We will have so much candy, prizes, games and fun and we need the community to help us enjoy it by coming and getting the kiddos out here!”

The Spooktacular Poker Run is being held by both Nye County SxS and JGR Offroad, two groups dedicated to off-road enthusiasts. The event will begin Friday afternoon with live music, a haunted house, hay maze, mechanical bull, vendors, booths and food trucks at Petrack Park. The Parade of Lights is set to start its procession at 5 p.m. Friday evening, after which there will be a large trunk-or-treat at the park, along with prizes and raffles.

“We have approximately 100 vehicles that plan to give out candy to the kids and so make sure the kids get there! There is also a costume contest for kids age 0 through 18, with judges and prizes for the best costumes,” Simpson detailed. “Food trucks will start serving food on Thursday and the events start Friday afternoon.

“A pancake breakfast will start at 6 a.m. on Saturday at the Bob Ruud Community Center and it will be donation only, to benefit the Pahrump Holiday Task Force. At the end of the poker run itself, on Saturday afternoon Little League kids are doing a ‘wash the dirt off’ car wash, for donation only, to help them raise funds for their season,” Simpson continued. “Currently, there are 180 registered vehicles for the poker run and I expect we’ll see between 200 and 250 total by Saturday. We have over 50 to 60 riders coming from out of state and many more from out of town, so Pahrump is making a mark now on the off-road community as a fun place to ride.”

Aside from offering off-roaders a chance to race down the area’s trails in a bid for the best poker hand and the community a fantastic weekend of amusement, the Spooktacular Poker Run is also set up as a fundraiser to benefit local causes. Simpson noted that each year, Nye County SxS and JGR Offroad want to select a different nonprofit to receive proceeds from the event and this year, the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (PDOP) has been chosen.

The Spooktacular Poker Run is scheduled for Friday, Oct 17 and Saturday, Oct. 18 at Petrack Park.

For a full schedule of events, more information or to register for the Spooktacular Poker Run – which is open to all off-road vehicles – visit SpookPokerRun.com

