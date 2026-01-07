Spreading the word during Human Trafficking Prevention Month

Residents should familiarize themselves with the hand signal that could help them save a victim of human trafficking. If anyone sees this hand signal, they should immediately contact law enforcement to report it. (Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley)

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month and Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley (SIPV) is leading the charge locally, with an initiative to bring awareness to this horrific crime that reaches all across the globe. From mega metropolises to tiny rural towns and everywhere in between, human trafficking can and does occur, and anyone can become a victim, regardless of age or background.

“Human trafficking, also known as trafficking in persons, includes both forced labor and sex trafficking. It not only represents a threat to international peace and security but also undermines the rule of law, robs millions of their dignity and freedom, enriches transnational criminals and terrorists and threatens public safety and national security everywhere,” the U.S. Dept. of State’s website details. “There are estimated to be more than 27.6 million people – adults and children – subjected to human trafficking around the world, including in the United States.”

In an effort to ensure that everyone in the Pahrump community knows how very real this problem is and what they can do to help combat the issue, SIPV is providing local coffee shops with sleeves for their cups, specially designed to feature the National Human Trafficking Hotline and the SIPV logo, along with the iconic blue handprint and the phrase “Stop Human Trafficking”.

“We have five locations where these sleeves will be used: Our Place Coffee, Java Junkies, Black Cow Coffee House, Caffe Chilly and Living Free Café,” SIPV Human Trafficking Awareness Committee Chair Elaine Cassell told the Pahrump Valley Times. “Our Place is amazing, they were the first to say yes last year and they were immediately on board this year. We’re just so happy to have each of these businesses helping us spread the word, raise awareness and make a difference and we want to make sure they get recognition for doing that.”

Cassell said 2025 was the first year for the coffee cup sleeves initiative and it was so successful that the club decided to do it again this year. Along with the human trafficking awareness coffee cup sleeves, each location has a sign encouraging customers to help distribute the information by taking a picture of themselves with the coffee sleeve for social media, tagging the coffee shop and of course, tagging SIPV too.

“We’ll make sure we get it on our page,” Cassell added. “That way, we get the information spread as far as we possibly can.”

SIPV is working on another awareness initiative, as well, with two dozen posters featuring both English and Spanish versions of human trafficking prevention information. These posters will be placed in restrooms throughout the community, including at Great Basin College and several local convenience stores.

“Many people are under the impression that human trafficking is not a problem that affects this area but that’s just not true,” Cassell said. “Last year during Human Trafficking Awareness Month, we had Bikers Against Bullying come in and serve lunch and talk with us because, kids who get bullied at home or at school, they tend to shut off and that can make it much easier to groom them, ultimately get them away from their family and then they are trafficked. And our speaker last year, Jenna McKay, was trafficked by her own husband. We know it doesn’t have to be in big cities and we know that it doesn’t always look like the movie “Sound of Freedom”.

“Human trafficking is the second largest criminal enterprise at this time, with drugs being number one,” Cassell continued. “And I honestly see human trafficking surpassing drugs, because they have come to realize, you can only sell drugs once. You can sell a human over and over again, for years.”

The best thing that the everyday person can do to battle this problem is to be observant and if they see something that concerns them, such as the universal hand signal for trafficking victims, contact the authorities. It is key to never confront a potential trafficker, she emphasized, because that can spark an escalation that could lead to violence. “Contact law enforcement and let them handle it,” she stated.

Supporters of the fight against human trafficking can also participate in National Wear Blue Day, which takes place Sunday, January 11.

“Wearing blue on Jan. 11 shows your support for awareness and prevention, so we encourage everyone to take part,” Cassell said, concluding, “People need to know that it’s out there, even if they don’t realize it or don’t want to see it. It’s ugly and people want to turn the other way but unfortunately, if we don’t face the ugly, we can’t stop it.”

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 888-373-7888.

The Blue Campaign and Truckers Against Trafficking are two resources Cassell recommends for those who wish to learn more about human trafficking.

For more on SIPV visit the club’s Facebook page.

