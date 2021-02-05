40°F
State officials cite increases in vaccine doses distributed

Staff Report
February 5, 2021 - 12:39 am
 
Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal Tasey Shaul, student nurse at Roseman University of Health Sciences, gets ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at Doolittle Senior Center in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

After trailing most of the nation in vaccine doses administered during the first weeks since the vaccines’ approval, Nevada is now leading the region, competing against states such as California and Arizona, officials said Wednesday at the daily briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Since convening Jan. 6 a group dedicated to tearing down barriers to COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Nevada is administering 76% of doses received, up from 40% on the day of the announcement, said Julia Peek, deputy administrator of Community; Candice McDaniel, health bureau chief for the Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness; and Kyra Morgan, Department of Health and Human Services chief biostatistician during Wednesday’s update on the state’s response to the pandemic.

They announced that the test positivity rate continues to drop slowly, and the 14-day rate as of Wednesday was 16.9%. The 14-day rolling average of daily cases is down to 896. The Nevada Hospital Association reports there are 1,145 COVID-19 hospitalizations (1,040 confirmed, 105 suspected).

The DHHS Office of Analytics on Wednesday added a dashboard tab to provide weekly immunization numbers, with updates each Wednesday. The page includes total doses reported as administered and vaccination rates per 100,000 residents. The dashboard can be found on NVHealthResponse.nv.gov

Through a partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the state has eliminated the data entry backlog of approximately 20,000 doses in Southern Nevada, and state and local officials are working to ensure that does not happen in the future.

Peek, McDaniel and Morgan added that equality in the distribution of vaccines is important to the state and that the governor’s office and state health officials will be working closely with the Clark County School District to help reopen the fifth-largest school district in the nation. That includes ensuring the district has state support in all critical safety areas, including contact tracing, testing and other measures.

While the state is encouraging the CCSD and Southern Nevada Health District to work together to prioritize educators, doing so is in line with the existing playbook prioritization.

Fundraiser set to help families of hospitalized children
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nonprofit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas and Smith’s Food &Drug Stores have teamed up to assist families with children facing an illness.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the BITD Vegas to Reno race w ...
Beatty says off-road race road reclamation lacking
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Some Beatty residents and officials are unhappy, as has often been the case in the past, with the road reclamation efforts following off-road races in August 2020 and January 2021. Now, they are pleading for something to be done about it.

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conine hosting virtual series to honor Black History Month
Staff Report

Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine will host a virtual event series in recognition of Black History Month featuring interviews with influential and inspiring African-American leaders from across the state.

A business at 5588 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 130, in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. A Las ...
CARES Act fraud likely spurred spike in criminal cases
By Jonathan Ng Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Small Business Administration has referred more criminal cases — including two from Nevada — to federal prosecutors in 2020 than in any year during the past two decades.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal The proposed mine would consist of a sluice recovery plant ...
BLM seeks comments on Goldfield Basin Project
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management Battle Mountain District, Tonopah Field Office is asking the public to review and provide comment on a draft environmental assessment for Beach Mining LLC’s proposed Goldfield Basin Project, a placer gold mine located in Lida Valley, approximately 15 miles south of Goldfield.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo
Case closed for Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo responded on Wednesday to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office declining to file charges over allegations of misconduct of a public officer, among other accusations.

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal Dr. Christina Madison, associate professor of pharmacy ...
Nevada sees 5th straight day of fewer than 1K new COVID-19 cases
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada on Thursday reported 889 new coronavirus cases and 51 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Thinkstock
Rosen reintroduces bills targeting rural health care
Staff Report

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., announced the reintroduction of the Improving Access to Health Care in Rural and Underserved Areas Act and the Data Mapping to Save Moms’ Lives Act Thursday, bills aimed at supporting health care in rural and underserved areas.

Karmin Greber
Tonopah is Home: Karmin Greber
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Karmin Greber’s planned stop for the summer in Tonopah led to a stay of over three decades—one that has included countless acts of community service to the town of Tonopah.