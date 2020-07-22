State taking applications for short-term rental assistance

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced Monday the state’s short-term rental assistance program for Nevadans experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 is now taking applications.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Pool State Treasurer Zach Conine discusses measures to help the public with housing stability amid the COVID-19 public health crisis at a press conference at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Getty Images The state is providing $30 million to support the program using coronavirus relief funds authorized under the CARES Act.

The CARES Housing Assistance Program is being administered by the Nevada Housing Division in coordination with Clark County Social Services, the Reno Housing Authority and the Nevada Rural Housing Authority.

Funds under the state program also will provide additional support to the existing $30 million in rental assistance which has been allocated by Clark County.

Rental assistance funds will be offered as a grant to eligible Nevada tenants and are not required to be paid back. Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and will be paid directly to landlords on behalf of tenants.

In order to be eligible for funds, applicants must be a tenant in Nevada with a current, active lease in which back rent is owed; able to demonstrate financial hardship because of COVID-19 (loss of employment, reduction in work hours, and/or reduction in wages); have a gross annual household income that is at or below 120% of the Area Median Income; not be receiving Federal Voucher Housing Assistance; and have household liquid resources of less than $3,000.

Tenants who have been financially affected by COVID-19 and have missed rent payments are encouraged to visit housing.nv.gov to begin the application process.

Applicants will be directed to the appropriate housing agency based on their county of residence. Upon successful completion of the application, tenants will be notified upon approval and funds will be disbursed directly to the tenant’s landlord.

“Nevada’s renters have been among the hardest hit by the economic crisis caused by COVID-19,” Conine said. “This program is going to keep thousands of Nevada families in their homes, ensuring that they get back to work without having to worry about missed rent payments.

“We fully anticipate there to be more demand for this program than we have in funding. Therefore, we need the federal government to step up and provide additional support to tenants impacted by COVID-19 as soon as possible.”

More information about the program can be found in both English and Spanish or by calling 2-1-1.