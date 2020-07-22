101°F
State taking applications for short-term rental assistance

Staff Report
July 22, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced Monday the state’s short-term rental assistance program for Nevadans experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 is now taking applications.

The CARES Housing Assistance Program is being administered by the Nevada Housing Division in coordination with Clark County Social Services, the Reno Housing Authority and the Nevada Rural Housing Authority.

The state is providing $30 million to support the program using coronavirus relief funds authorized under the CARES Act. Funds under the state program also will provide additional support to the existing $30 million in rental assistance which has been allocated by Clark County.

Rental assistance funds will be offered as a grant to eligible Nevada tenants and are not required to be paid back. Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and will be paid directly to landlords on behalf of tenants.

In order to be eligible for funds, applicants must be a tenant in Nevada with a current, active lease in which back rent is owed; able to demonstrate financial hardship because of COVID-19 (loss of employment, reduction in work hours, and/or reduction in wages); have a gross annual household income that is at or below 120% of the Area Median Income; not be receiving Federal Voucher Housing Assistance; and have household liquid resources of less than $3,000.

Tenants who have been financially affected by COVID-19 and have missed rent payments are encouraged to visit housing.nv.gov to begin the application process.

Applicants will be directed to the appropriate housing agency based on their county of residence. Upon successful completion of the application, tenants will be notified upon approval and funds will be disbursed directly to the tenant’s landlord.

“Nevada’s renters have been among the hardest hit by the economic crisis caused by COVID-19,” Conine said. “This program is going to keep thousands of Nevada families in their homes, ensuring that they get back to work without having to worry about missed rent payments.

“We fully anticipate there to be more demand for this program than we have in funding. Therefore, we need the federal government to step up and provide additional support to tenants impacted by COVID-19 as soon as possible.”

More information about the program can be found in both English and Spanish or by calling 2-1-1.

University of Nevada, Reno Extension The University of Nevada, Reno Extension has weekly educat ...
Extension aims to help small business connect
Staff Report

With COVID-19 decreasing face-to-face interaction, it is more important than ever for small businesses to connect successfully with their customers — and potential customers — through their websites and digital media.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times In 2016, Mauro Saiglia received the qualification of chef, b ...
Authentic Italian-style pizza shop to open in town
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

When it comes to preparing authentic Italian-style pizza in Pahrump, there is no doubt that Mauro Saiglia’s expertise would be hard to match.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump fire crews commenced what is known as a "blitz atta ...
Pahrump man dies in morning structure fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The explosion of an oxygen tank is believed to be the cause of a fatal structure fire, just before 8 a.m. on Friday, July 17.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Throughout the week fire crews responded to a number of sma ...
Series of area fires engage Pahrump fire crews
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews were summoned to a reported structure fire along the 6200 block of South Cajon Lane on Thursday, July 9.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a project location map provided in documen ...
Grants continue moving Pahrump Fairgrounds forward
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Fairgrounds have been a longstanding goal in the valley and after gaining some momentum in the recent years, town and county officials have been working toward creating what will one day be a recreation destination for all sorts of activities by keeping the project moving steadily forward.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Small Business Development Center has been gifting s ...
Small business group releases data on impact of COVID-19
Staff Report

The Nevada Small Business Development Center recently released its quarterly economic impact numbers, demonstrating the amount of work done to bolster and support Nevada small businesses during the COVID-19 health crisis.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)
DETR reports 2nd straight week of rising unemployment claims
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 14,666 for the week ending July 11, up 2,182 claims, or 17.5 percent, compared to last week’s total of 12,484. This is the third consecutive week of increases in regular initial claims.

Getty Images Based on a preliminary review of the requirements of state statutes, the administ ...
Comments sought on Amargosa water treatment plant
Staff Report

The Nevada Bureau of Water Pollution Control is seeking public comment on a groundwater discharge permit the administrator proposed to issue to Peacox Charitable Remainder Unitrust for a facility in Amargosa Valley.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Onlookers stop to view the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charlest ...
Division of Insurance offers tips for protection from fires
Staff Report

In the past few weeks, Nevada has experienced significant wildfires, ranging from the Poeville Fire in Washoe County to the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston. With fires in mind, the Division of Insurance reminds Nevadans to take action to protect their assets from disasters such as wildfires.