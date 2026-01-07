40°F
State treasurer urges Nevadans to search for unclaimed property

Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine is reminding Nevadans to check for unclaimed property that may bel ...
Letters to the Editor
Pahrump Valley Times
January 7, 2026 - 5:01 am
 
Updated January 7, 2026 - 6:19 am

As the new year has officially commenced, many residents across the Silver State have set financial goals and hopes for 2026. In the midst of these resolutions, Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine is prompting Nevadans to check for unclaimed property that may belong to them.

“Each new year is a fresh start, and 2026 is the perfect time for Nevadans to reclaim money they may have lost along the way,” said Treasurer Conine in a press release. “Searching for unclaimed property is free, easy, and could put extra cash in your pocket.”

Nevada is currently holding over $1 billion in unclaimed property owed to the Battle Born State’s residents, encompassing items including uncashed checks, forgotten bank accounts, utility deposits, and insurance proceeds.

“Unclaimed property typically consists of financial assets that businesses are unable to return to their owners, often due to a move, name change, or outdated contact information,” explained the press release. “The State Treasury holds these funds in perpetuity and the Office’s Unclaimed Property Division works to reconnect owners—or their heirs—with their property.”

Law requires that businesses report unclaimed property each year.

“When companies are unable to return funds to their rightful owners after a set period of inactivity, they must report and remit those assets to the state,” the press release stated further.

If you think you may have unclaimed property, visit nvup.gov to check.

For more information about the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office, visit nevadatreasurer.gov.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

