76°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

State’s initial unemployment claims increase 18.3% in week

Staff Report
August 4, 2020 - 7:25 pm
 

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 18,390 for the week ending July 25, up 2,842 claims or 18.3%, compared to last week’s total of 15,548 claims. This is the fifth straight week of increases in regular initial claims.

Through the week ending July 25, there have been 611,090 initial claims filed in 2020, 589,438 of which have been filed since the week ending March 14.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, rose to 346,138, an increase from the previous week of 40,061 claims, or 13.1%. This is the fourth consecutive week of increases in continued claims and the largest week-over-week increase since mid-May.

Nevada’s insured unemployment rate, which is the ratio of continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system, rose by 2.9 percentage points to 24.9%. It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers and gig workers saw 34,072 initial claims filed in the week ending July 25, an increase of 16,536, or 74.2%, from last week’s total of 19,557. Since the PUA program began, 366,608 initial claims have been filed.

PUA continued claims totaled 138,702 in the week ending July 25, a decline of 16,536 from the previous week’s revised total of 155,238. Weekly PUA continued claims are now reported by the benefit week claimed. This follows the reporting procedure for regular continued claims and allows us to understand the number of unemployed workers filing weekly for PUA benefits.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 14,855 claims filed in the week, an increase of 2,892 claims from a week ago.

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular unemployment benefits and PEUC program benefits, saw 392 claims filed in the week, an increase of 84 claims from a week ago.

Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted regular initial claims was 1,434,000, an increase of 12,000 claims from the previous week’s revised level of 1,422,000.

The national insured unemployment rate for the week ending July 18 was 11.6%, an increase of 0.5 percentage points from the previous week’s revised rate. The national rate is reported with a one-week lag.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows 4-H member Elaina Domina, second from ...
Cooperative extension, 4H in Nye County continue to move forward amid COVID-19
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Officials with the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension provided the Nye County Commission with a quarterly report regarding its operations and its budget for the next 12 months, which includes county-provided funding, during the commission’s July 21 meeting.

Thinkstock Internal Revenue Service building as shown in a file photo.
IRS proposes regulations for small business accounting
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service proposed regulations at the end of July to adopt simplified tax accounting rules for small businesses under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Gov. Steve Sisolak at a press briefing at the Capitol Monday on the state's new COVID-19 mitiga ...
Nevada Health Response notes COVID-19 cases exceed 52,000
Staff Report

COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek provided the update during a teleconference designed to disseminate information on outbreak statistics. The Nevada Health Response website can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Getty Images You may see ants in your garden from time to time. While they tend to cause littl ...
IN SEASON: Okra, a southern favorite for your western garden
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Okra may be considered a staple crop in the American South, but it also grows very well in our hot dry climate. As a member of the mallow family, it puts on a stunning display of delicate yellow flowers.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson during a press conference with Senate Majority Leader Nicole Ca ...
Special legislative session scheduled to open Friday
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday issued the formal proclamation to call the Nevada Legislature into a special session beginning 9 a.m. Friday, July 31 to address significant policy issues that cannot wait until the regularly scheduled legislative session. This will be the 32nd special session in Nevada’s history.

University of Nevada, Extension
Report chronicles massive decline in fish populations
Staff Report

With hydroelectric power, overfishing, climate change and pollution on the rise, monitored populations of migratory freshwater fish species have plummeted by 76% on average since 1970, according to the first comprehensive global report on the status of freshwater migratory fish issued this week by the World Fish Migration Foundation and Zoological Society of London.

Getty Images This permit authorizes the permittee to reclaim the Silicon Exploration Project i ...
AngloGold Ashanti gains exploration project permit
Staff Report

The administrator of the Division of Environmental Protection has decided to issue a reclamation permit for an exploration project to AngloGold Ashanti North America.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times While all Nevada students must be fully vaccinated, there ...
Immunizations remain required past of back-to-school routines
Staff Report

As parents continue to navigate what back to school looks like this year, one aspect of the ritual that hasn’t changed is making sure kids are up to date on their vaccines. Whether families choose in-person, hybrid or distance learning models for the fall 2020 school session, Nevada law requires immunizations for child care, school and university entry, with the exception of religious exemptions or a medical condition.