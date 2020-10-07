92°F
News

Statewide pet adoption initiative deemed a ‘success’

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 7, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

With the efforts of a private charitable foundation, more than 1,700 pets now have loving homes—including in Pahrump.

Late last month, Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days partnered with 44 organizations, including Pets are Worth Saving and Desert Haven Animal Society and Never Forgotten Animal Society in Pahrump, across the state of Nevada, where 753 dogs and 1,016 cats found new homes during a three-day adoption event, funded by the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation.

All adoption fees were waived at the participating animal welfare organizations during the event, according to the foundation’s news release.

“With new COVID-19 restrictions in place, participating organizations got creative with their events,” the release stated. “On-site adoptions as well as virtual adoptions, which have become increasingly popular in animal welfare since the onset of the pandemic, were performed. Several agencies were reporting that they had adopted all available animals during this event.”

Jerleen Bryant, Executive Director of the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation, said it’s always heartwarming to see so many adoptions that occurred during the event.

“Dave and Cheryl Duffield, as well as our entire team are thrilled that so many families around Nevada decided to open up their hearts and their homes to these homeless animals,” Bryant said. “It’s been a difficult year and we hope that these new pets bring everyone a lifetime of happiness.”

Locally, the Never Forgotten Animal Society hosted a three-day pet adoption event last month.

Volunteer Crystal Mollison said the event was a big success, as more than 200 adoptions took place.

“We adopted out dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens, and we had a very wonderful turnout,” Mollison said in part. “People came in from Las Vegas, and we actually had some people come down from Reno to adopt a pet.”

Based in Incline Village, Nevada, the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation is a private charitable foundation, where the Duffields are the founders of Maddie’s Fund, described as a leading animal welfare foundation dedicated to revolutionizing the status and well-being of companion animals.

The Duffields, according to the release, are longtime benefactors of companion animal causes, education initiatives, and veterans’ programs.

“They thoughtfully honor the spirit of their dog Maddie in their philanthropy pursuits to thank her for her love and companionship,” the release stated.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

