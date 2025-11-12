Strong GOP support at local dinner – PHOTOS

Many Republican state and local politicians attended the event to speak about their campaigns for public office.

“As lieutenant governor of Nevada, it’s really my job to travel the state to make sure everybody has access to me so they can talk about the things that are important to them,” Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony told the Pahrump Valley Times before speaking to the audience. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

“I think it’s a great turnout. It’s a nice community. It reminds me of the town I grew up in, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, in the middle of the Midwest,” pundit Joe Hoft said before speaking. “I’ve been around the country at events like this, and it’s the same. It’s just good people that have some respect and integrity and are willing to listen. So it’s really awesome.” (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Candidate for Nye County Sheriff Diane Sauter spoke at the event and explained why she should be top law enforcement officer for Nye County. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

“We need the real skill, the real experience, and we need to make the right decisions for the right reasons,” Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the audience at the dinner. “That’s why I’m running again for another four years as your Nye County sheriff.” (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

On Saturday, Nov. 8, statewide officials, local politicians, and supporters of the GOP gathered in Pahrump for the Trump-Reagan Conservative Dinner.

“First and foremost, this is a gathering of conservatives, of Republicans, people of like minds, people who are able to get things done at home, get things done here in the state,” Nye County Republican Central Committee Chairman Leo Blundo told the crowd at the start of the dinner.

The event was held at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino and organized by the Nye County Republican Party. Doors opened at 5 p.m. Guests mingled and greeted each other before dinner was served at 6 p.m. After dinner, many notables running for statewide office spoke to the 137-person crowd. State office speakers included attorney general candidate Danny Tarkanian, U.S. congressional candidate David Flippo, attorney general candidate Adriana Guzmán Fralick, and incumbent Nevada State Controller Andy Matthews.

"They're [the Nye County Republican Party] engaging and energizing voters early on here. I think that's absolutely critical. You take nothing for granted any election year," Matthews said before dinner was served. "I think certainly we've got some opportunities this year coming up, certainly some challenges as well. And I think the fact that the local party here is putting this on, getting people enthused early on, I think is a great sign and a good move.

Alongside statewide candidates, those running for local office also spoke at the dinner. Local speakers included candidate for Nye County Sheriff Diane Sauter, incumbent Nevada State Assemblyman Gregory Hafen II, and incumbent Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill.

“We need the real skill, the real experience, and we need to make the right decisions for the right reasons,” McGill said to the audience. “That’s why I’m running again for another four years as your Nye County sheriff.”

After an auction was held to raise money for the Nye County Republican Party, the event’s featured government speaker, Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony, took the stage to speak about his plans for reelection.

“As lieutenant governor of Nevada, it’s really my job to travel the state to make sure everybody has access to me so they can talk about the things that are important to them,” Anthony told the Pahrump Valley Times before speaking to the audience.

The dinner’s other featured speaker was Joe Hoft, who previously contributed to The Gateway Pundit, an online conservative news publication. Hoft now runs his own website, joehoft.com.

“I think it’s a great turnout. It’s a nice community. It reminds me of the town I grew up in, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, in the middle of the Midwest,” Hoft said before he spoke to the crowd. “I’ve been around the country at events like this, and it’s the same. It’s just good people that have some respect and integrity and are willing to listen. So it’s really awesome.”

Throughout the event, many of the speakers noted the importance of electing Republicans locally, across the state, and nationwide with the 2026 midterms fast approaching.

“I have a simple message to our 9-to-5, our everyday cup-of-joe Republicans in the community: Get active, engaged, and involved. Get engaged with the local party,” Chairman Blundo said after the event concluded.

For more information about the Nye County Republican Central Committee, visit nyegop.org.

