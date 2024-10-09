Suburban Propane volunteers give aid to Nevada Outreach

Donated items go to the most vulnerable members of the community that NOTO helps, which includes No to Abuse, the Children’s Advocacy Center and the Pahrump Family Resource Center.

The non-profit Nevada Outreach Training Organization (NOTO) was very appreciative on Wednesday, Oct. 2 to receive volunteers from Suburban Propane to sort through heaps of furniture, housewares and clothing donations.

Suburban Propane, a nationwide provider of propane and other related products, purchased Shoshone Propane in May and has a strong culture of giving back to the communities they serve, as evidenced by the seven employees that volunteered their time outside, braving the 100-degree weather.

“We usually have two, maybe three volunteers,” says Jessica McCutcheon, the newly appointed executive director for NOTO, that sorted through the large back lot filled with piles of donations.

She continues, “We have seen an influx of donations more than ever … so it’s gotten a little away from us. So having these volunteers here to do this is just fantastic.”

The donated items go to the most vulnerable members of the community that NOTO helps, which also includes No to Abuse, the Children’s Advocacy Center and the Pahrump Family Resource Center. “We have over 3,000 unique individuals that come through our door every year. We have about 300 domestic violence victims and survivors that come to us for services,” states McCutcheon.

One of the Suburban Propane volunteers sorting through bags of clothes, Harry Manning, says his company has a tradition of helping out in the community and they could have donated their time at several other places. “We felt like we could really impact this place [NOTO] the best, because of what they do for the community, and [they] needed the help the most.”

“There has been a little bit of a decrease in volunteerism, and I don’t know what to attribute that to,” says McCutcheon, “so we’re very thankful for the collaboration with Suburban Propane and the time that they are volunteering.”

NOTO survives primarily on grants, but also accepts cash donations. If you’re interested in volunteering your time or donating to NOTO, call (775) 751-1118 or you can visit them at 621 S. Blagg Rd. in Pahrump.