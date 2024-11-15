44°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Summer fire restrictions rescinded in southern Nevada

Getty Images Although the summer heat has subsided, dry conditions linger, leaving the potentia ...
Getty Images Although the summer heat has subsided, dry conditions linger, leaving the potential for large and rapid-growth wildfires.
More Stories
pvt default image
Nye County Senior Menus
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A line of American Flags fluttering in the breeze greeted at ...
PHOTOS: Pahrump marks Veterans Day with a round of ceremonies
Nye County residents wait in line at the Bob Ruud community center where roughly 1,000 voters h ...
Nye County election results: Red
pvt default image
Nye County Recorder’s office issues fraud alert to area property owners
Staff Report
November 15, 2024 - 4:05 am
 

As summer turns to fall, certain fire restrictions will decrease in Southern Nevada on public lands managed by federal and county agencies, including Pahrump Fire & Rescue.

Although the summer heat has subsided, dry conditions linger, leaving the potential for large and rapid-growth wildfires. “Residents and visitors should remain vigilant and continue to recreate responsibly to prevent wildfires,” said Fire Management Officer for BLM Southern Nevada Tyler Hecht. “Most Nevada wildfires are human caused, so it’s important people understand their role in fire safety.”

The new decreased restrictions allow:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire (wood, charcoal, or any other material), campfire, or stove fire

Smoking

Operating or parking vehicles and other motorized equipment over or on top of dried vegetation

Hot work involving electric or gas welding, cutting, brazing, or similar flame or spark-producing operations

Year-round restrictions always prohibit:

Possessing, discharging, using, or allowing the use of fireworks, pyrotechnic or incendiary devices.

Possessing, discharging, igniting, or causing to burn; explosives or explosive material, including binary explosive targets

Discharging a firearm using tracer, incendiary, or steel-component ammunition. (Use of tracer or incendiary ammunition are always prohibited on public lands.)

Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark-arresting devise properly installed, maintained and in effective working order

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS)

Desert National Wildlife Refuge: visitors are required to use the provided fire rings at Desert Pass Campground.

Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge: visitors are required to use grills or provided fire rings. It is prohibited to use any fire ring that is not provided by USFWS, including rock rings, or have fires on open ground.

Moapa National Wildlife Refuge and Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge: fire is always prohibited.

USDA Forest Service (USFS): Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest – Spring Mountains National Recreation Area

No campfires are allowed within one mile of homes in Kyle Canyon, Lee Canyon, Cold Creek, Mountain Springs, Trout Canyon, Lovell Canyon, and Coal Springs. Signs are posted in these areas to remind the public of this restriction.

See Humboldt-Toiyabe fire restrictions for year-round restrictions at Spring Mountains and frequently asked questions.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Nye County residents wait in line at the Bob Ruud community center where roughly 1,000 voters h ...
Nye County election results: Red
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

A record number of Nye County voters cast their ballots this year, most sent by mail. The pickaxe shaped county had a 78 percent turnout, breaking the previous record of 74 percent.

Spaceport CEO Rob Lauer makes a call while out on the empty land he plans to build on outside o ...
Las Vegas Spaceport developer considering taking project public
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

With President-elect Trump talking deregulation and SpaceX owner Elon Musk a part of Trump’s team, Spaceport developer Rob Lauer is considering a public offering.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue proudly displays the American ...
Military members honored this Veterans Day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Amid the stir caused by the election, do not to forget those who make the democratic process possible.