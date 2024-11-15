Summer fire restrictions rescinded in southern Nevada

Dry conditions linger, leaving the potential for large and rapid-growth wildfires.

Getty Images Although the summer heat has subsided, dry conditions linger, leaving the potential for large and rapid-growth wildfires.

As summer turns to fall, certain fire restrictions will decrease in Southern Nevada on public lands managed by federal and county agencies, including Pahrump Fire & Rescue.

Although the summer heat has subsided, dry conditions linger, leaving the potential for large and rapid-growth wildfires. “Residents and visitors should remain vigilant and continue to recreate responsibly to prevent wildfires,” said Fire Management Officer for BLM Southern Nevada Tyler Hecht. “Most Nevada wildfires are human caused, so it’s important people understand their role in fire safety.”

The new decreased restrictions allow:

■ Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire (wood, charcoal, or any other material), campfire, or stove fire

■ Smoking

■ Operating or parking vehicles and other motorized equipment over or on top of dried vegetation

■ Hot work involving electric or gas welding, cutting, brazing, or similar flame or spark-producing operations

Year-round restrictions always prohibit:

■ Possessing, discharging, using, or allowing the use of fireworks, pyrotechnic or incendiary devices.

■ Possessing, discharging, igniting, or causing to burn; explosives or explosive material, including binary explosive targets

■ Discharging a firearm using tracer, incendiary, or steel-component ammunition. (Use of tracer or incendiary ammunition are always prohibited on public lands.)

■ Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark-arresting devise properly installed, maintained and in effective working order

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS)

■ Desert National Wildlife Refuge: visitors are required to use the provided fire rings at Desert Pass Campground.

■ Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge: visitors are required to use grills or provided fire rings. It is prohibited to use any fire ring that is not provided by USFWS, including rock rings, or have fires on open ground.

■ Moapa National Wildlife Refuge and Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge: fire is always prohibited.

USDA Forest Service (USFS): Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest – Spring Mountains National Recreation Area

■ No campfires are allowed within one mile of homes in Kyle Canyon, Lee Canyon, Cold Creek, Mountain Springs, Trout Canyon, Lovell Canyon, and Coal Springs. Signs are posted in these areas to remind the public of this restriction.

■ See Humboldt-Toiyabe fire restrictions for year-round restrictions at Spring Mountains and frequently asked questions.

For agency-specific questions, contact:

■ Bureau of Land Management: (702) 515-5000

■ U.S. Forest Service: (702) 872-5486

■ U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service: (702) 515-5450

■ National Park Service: (702) 293-8990