Sunflower Fashions has an all-new expansion

From hats and purses to shoes, clothing, collectables and more, Sunflower Fashions has an array of items for shoppers to choose from, both new and consignment. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Upon her mother's passing, Laraine Babbitt inherited a large collection of items that she is now offering for sale at Sunflower Fashions and More. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Two local shoppers admire the selection available at Sunflower Fashions during the shop's recent ribbon cutting ceremony, which marked its expansion into a second unit. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

An archway has been built between two units to connect Sunflower Fashions' new expansion to its existing store, providing additional space to allow for consignment merchandise. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

With a triumphant snip of the scissors, local shop owner Laraine Babbitt cuts the ribbon in celebration of the expansion of Sunflower Fashions, which now includes an assortment of consignment items. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

More space, more style and more to love. That’s what local shop owner Laraine Babbitt is excited to offer customers at the newly expanded Sunflower Fashions, where a second unit has been combined with the shop’s original suite to create a section dedicated to consignment items.

“It’s like shopping at a high-end estate sale!” Babbitt enthused during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the expansion.

Hosted Wednesday, Oct. 15 by Reva Braun of Pahrump Community Partners, along with Patrick Nary, vice president of the Kiwanis Club of the Pahrump Valley, and the Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Mary McRory, the ribbon cutting ceremony came just weeks after Babbitt marked another milestone in her career as a businesswoman - her one year anniversary as the owner and operator of Sunflower Fashions. She acquired the longtime clothing store from former owner Patti Vitz last year and Babbitt is thrilled to have been able to not only carry on the Sunflower Fashions legacy but to see it grow, too.

Stepping inside on Oct. 15, the Pahrump Valley Times was met with a shop positively buzzing with patrons, all browsing the array of merchandise and exclaiming over the new addition of space. A large archway now connects the second unit to the first and Babbitt was in her element as she worked the two rooms, chatting with customers, explaining details and showing off the new items to be found at her store.

“This unit had once been a nail salon and it was vacant for the longest time,” Babbitt told the Times that afternoon. “Well, I had so much of my mother’s stuff to sell that I had inherited, and it was actually my daughter’s suggestion. She said, ‘Mom, you ought to rent the place next door, open it up and have consignment clothes and try to sell all of grandma’s stuff.’

“And I thought, hmm, that’s not a bad idea. Besides my mother’s things, a lot of the ladies who come in to shop, they buy something but they feel like they really shouldn’t, because their closets are already so full of things they need to get rid of,” Babbitt continued. “That kind of clicked for me; they buy clothes here to begin with, they could do consignment here too! So, that’s how it got started.”

Of course, Sunflower Fashions has a plethora of clothing for shoppers to browse but there is much more than attire to look for. Hats, purses, shoes, jewelry, knick-knacks, collectables, artwork and even some furniture items have been put on display in the consignment section of the shop and of course, all of the fun and fashionable, brand-new items that the store has become known for will always be a mainstay.

“Come on by, everyone is welcome and I’d love to see everybody!” Babbitt encouraged.

Sunflower Fashions and More is located at 1141 S. Highway 160, Suite 7, just off Postal Drive. The shop is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information call 775-990-7993.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com