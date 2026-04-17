Support sought for family of California deputy who died during Baker to Vegas race

A GoFundMe for the loved ones of Levi Vargas has been created.

A GoFundMe has been created for the family of Levi Vargas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy who died during this year’s Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

A GoFundMe has been created to support the family of Levi Vargas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) deputy who died while participating in this year’s Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay, a road running race that travels through Pahrump.

“Amanda [Vargas’ wife], their pug Penny, and their family are navigating an unimaginable loss, and we want to surround them with as much love, care, and support as possible during this time,” reads the GoFundMe.

Vargas died on March 28 at the age of 30 after suffering a medical emergency during the race. According to a March 29 LASD statement, Vargas ultimately succumbed to his injuries despite receiving medical care. LASD has not shared any further information on the exact cause of death.

“Your generosity will provide stability for Amanda and Penny, allowing them to focus on healing and honoring Levi’s memory,” the GoFundMe continues. “Every contribution will help carry Amanda and her family through the days ahead, and your support means the world to them.”

Vargas was with the southern California law enforcement agency for 11 years, first joining the department in 2015. Vargas was most recently stationed in San Dimas, California, a city outside of Los Angeles.

“If you feel called to help in any way, every gracious gesture—big or small—will make a difference,” states the GoFundMe. “Please continue to keep Amanda, Penny, and their family in your thoughts and prayers.”

A memorial service was held for Vargas earlier this week on Tuesday, April 14, in Chino, California. LASD live-streamed the service on its Facebook page. During the memorial, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, family, Vargas’ wife and others spoke.

“Deputy Vargas was more to us than a dedicated deputy, he was a friend, he was a teammate, and a valued member of our family,” Luna said in a March 31 statement. “He represented our department with courage, commitment, and dedication to the community he served. His loss is deeply felt across our entire law enforcement family.”

The Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay is a longstanding law enforcement road race that began in 1985. According to the race’s website, more than 10,000 runners, support staff, family members and guests take part in the event.

“The Baker to Vegas race has long stood as a tradition of teamwork, endurance, and unity among law enforcement agencies. Deputy Vargas embodied those values,” Luna said further in the March 31 statement.

For more information about the GoFundMe for Vargas’s family and to donate, visit tinyurl.com/393axt7u.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com