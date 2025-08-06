Suspect arrested in Amargosa Valley murder case

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in the July 28 Amargosa Valley murder of Neftali Correa.

Nye County Sheriff detectives arrested Beverley Correa, 28, at 2 p.m. today in Beatty.

She was arrested as a suspect in the murder of Neftali Correa, 50.

On the afternoon of July 28, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a deceased person in Amargosa Valley. Upon responding, deputies determined the scene to appear suspicious and processed it as a homicide.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill confirmed the arrest Wednesday afternoon. “The suspect is in custody,” said McGill, when reached by phone by the Pahrump Valley Times.

This is a developing story.

