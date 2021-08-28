Suspect dead in Esmeralda County officer-involved shooting
NCSO: “The investigation into the officer involved shooting is still ongoing. US 95 at Esmerelda MM 37 south of Tonopah is where the incident occurred. Traffic is moving but is down to one lane. This incident involves a Nye County Deputy and an Esmerelda County Deputy. Both deputies are uninjured. The suspect is deceased. The Nevada Department of Public Safety Investigations Division is on scene and conducting the investigation. Further information will be released in 48 hours.”
