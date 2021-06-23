82°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Suspects captured after high-speed pursuit

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
June 22, 2021 - 8:14 pm
 
Jacob Hoopai
Jacob Hoopai
Jemma Jones
Jemma Jones

Two Las Vegas residents were eventually captured after leading Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a prolonged pursuit where speeds exceeded 100 miles per hour in the heart of town.

As stated in a sheriff’s office video news release, Operations Sgt. Ann Horak said the incident occurred on June 18, after 911 dispatchers received a report of a burglary in progress on Linda Street.

The person who called 911, according to the release, reported that three individuals entered the property in two separate vehicles.

Additionally, the reporting party stated that their home had been burglarized the previous two days in a row and identified one of the vehicles as a black SUV towing a trailer, which had fled the scene.

The chase begins

While en route, deputies managed to locate the vehicle on Blagg Road, where the pursuit began.

“The vehicle reached speeds of up to 130 miles per hour and collided with some bushes in the area of Blagg Road and Gamebird Road,” Horak said. “Deputies briefly lost the vehicle at that time, but the pursuit picked back up with the vehicle heading southbound on Highway 160.”

Horak also said arrangements were made with Nevada Highway Patrol and Clark County authorities to put an end to the chase by using ‘stop sticks’ but the driver turned around near the Tecopa turnoff and began heading back into Pahrump northbound on Highway 160.

Additional assistance

Horak also noted that an off-duty Nye County Sheriff’s Office administrator joined the pursuit by positioning their vehicle in the center of the roadway at the U-turn area along the highway.

“In an effort to prevent the suspect from getting back into our valley during the height of busy condensed daytime traffic at speeds of over 100 miles per hour, and with blatant disregard for the safety and well-being of the public, the administrator utilized their vehicle as a physical deterrent to get the suspect to stop,” Horak said. “When the suspect failed to stop, it appeared that he was simply going to ram into the administrator’s vehicle. The administrator used the patrol vehicle to head off the suspect.”

The chase ends

Horak went on to say that rather than stopping, the suspect chose to drive into the desert, where the vehicle ended up crashing into a ravine.

“The suspect, later identified as Jacob Hoopai, 38, of Las Vegas exited the vehicle and led deputies on a short foot pursuit before he was taken into custody,” she said. “The passenger, identified as Jemma Jones, 33, of Las Vegas was also taken into custody.”

Hoopai, according to Horak, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of burglary tools, disobeying a peace officer, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance.

He was released on Sunday, June 20, after posting a $20,500 bond.

Jones, meanwhile, who was arrested on conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance charges, was released on her own recognizance on June 21, according to the Nye County Detention Center.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times
HBO Max documentary to feature local TV station
Staff Report

Emmy-winning filmmakers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato turn their focus to Pahrump in the six-part documentary series, “Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump.”

Stormy Ingersoll/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a local 4-H Bullseye Shoo ...
Despite pandemic, Nye County cooperative extension still going strong
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Though the past year has proven to be a very difficult one for organizations all across the United States, for the local University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has fortunately not been overwhelming, with extension officials reporting that despite the trials presented in the past fifteen months, its many programs and services are still going strong.

Getty Images The combined company will have an estimated post-transaction enterprise value of ...
Foresight merger will make P3 publicly traded company
Staff Report

P3 Health Partners and Foresight Acquisition Corp., have entered into a definitive agreement which would result in P3 becoming a publicly listed company. P3, a population health management group, serves several states, including Nevada, Florida, Oregon and Arizona.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times
1 transported to Desert View Hospital after crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services responded to a two-vehicle collision along the 800 block of West Basin Avenue just before 12:30 p.m., on Monday June 21.

U. S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Lands bill would trade conservation for development
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A sweeping lands bill that would provide protection for 2 million acres for recreation and conservation in exchange for offering public land for development in Clark County is facing criticism from environmental groups.