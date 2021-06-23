Suspects captured after high-speed pursuit

Two Las Vegas residents were eventually captured after leading Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a prolonged pursuit where speeds exceeded 100 miles per hour in the heart of town.

As stated in a sheriff’s office video news release, Operations Sgt. Ann Horak said the incident occurred on June 18, after 911 dispatchers received a report of a burglary in progress on Linda Street.

The person who called 911, according to the release, reported that three individuals entered the property in two separate vehicles.

Additionally, the reporting party stated that their home had been burglarized the previous two days in a row and identified one of the vehicles as a black SUV towing a trailer, which had fled the scene.

The chase begins

While en route, deputies managed to locate the vehicle on Blagg Road, where the pursuit began.

“The vehicle reached speeds of up to 130 miles per hour and collided with some bushes in the area of Blagg Road and Gamebird Road,” Horak said. “Deputies briefly lost the vehicle at that time, but the pursuit picked back up with the vehicle heading southbound on Highway 160.”

Horak also said arrangements were made with Nevada Highway Patrol and Clark County authorities to put an end to the chase by using ‘stop sticks’ but the driver turned around near the Tecopa turnoff and began heading back into Pahrump northbound on Highway 160.

Additional assistance

Horak also noted that an off-duty Nye County Sheriff’s Office administrator joined the pursuit by positioning their vehicle in the center of the roadway at the U-turn area along the highway.

“In an effort to prevent the suspect from getting back into our valley during the height of busy condensed daytime traffic at speeds of over 100 miles per hour, and with blatant disregard for the safety and well-being of the public, the administrator utilized their vehicle as a physical deterrent to get the suspect to stop,” Horak said. “When the suspect failed to stop, it appeared that he was simply going to ram into the administrator’s vehicle. The administrator used the patrol vehicle to head off the suspect.”

The chase ends

Horak went on to say that rather than stopping, the suspect chose to drive into the desert, where the vehicle ended up crashing into a ravine.

“The suspect, later identified as Jacob Hoopai, 38, of Las Vegas exited the vehicle and led deputies on a short foot pursuit before he was taken into custody,” she said. “The passenger, identified as Jemma Jones, 33, of Las Vegas was also taken into custody.”

Hoopai, according to Horak, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of burglary tools, disobeying a peace officer, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance.

He was released on Sunday, June 20, after posting a $20,500 bond.

Jones, meanwhile, who was arrested on conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance charges, was released on her own recognizance on June 21, according to the Nye County Detention Center.

