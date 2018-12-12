Suspicious vehicle leads to arrests in Pahrump

A suspicious vehicle occupied by two individuals led to the arrest of two other individuals.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tryggve Bornick, 26

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Caitlynn Hallenback, 20

A suspicious vehicle occupied by two individuals led to the arrest of two other individuals.

As stated in a news release, Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of the vehicle in the area of Heritage Drive and Pahrump Valley Boulevard, on Nov. 22.

When deputies arrived they spoke to two men who reported they were looking for a man identified as Tryggve Bornick, 26, of Pahrump.

“The men told deputies that they believed Bornick physically harmed a two-year-old toddler,” the release stated. “They told deputies they had been at a home nearby and the the residents had witnessed Bornick repeatedly hit the toddler on the head. The men also told the deputies that they had been with the toddler along with other family members throughout the day, and the toddler had no injuries at the time.”

The two men, according to the release, also said the mother of the child, identified as Caitlynn Hallenback, 20, of Pahrump, and Bornick were in a dating relationship and both were looking after the child for several hours when the injuries appeared on the child.

As a result of the two men’s claims, deputies then contacted the occupants of the home where the alleged incident took place.

“They told the deputies that Bornick and Hallenback were at the home earlier in the evening,” the release noted. “They stated that while Hallenback was in another room, Bornick became upset at the toddler for crying. They stated that they heard a loud banging sound and they also stated that they did not witness any abuse, but that Bornick was highly agitated and verbally arguing with Hallenback. They then asked Bornick and Hallenback to leave at the time.”

Additionally, the release went on to state that deputies relocated to the actual residence where the toddler lives with his grandmother and biological father.

“The grandmother told deputies that she had picked up the toddler from Hallenback at Petrack Park,” according to authorities. “The grandmother noticed that the toddler was bleeding, bruised and had rocks on his face. She stated she was told that the child had fallen off the playground equipment when he was alone with Bornick, while Hallenback was shopping. The grandmother documented the toddler’s injuries once they arrived home and she realized the full extent.”

Moreover, Bornick and Hallenback back had not been seen or heard from after the grandmother picked up the toddler, who was subsequently taken to Desert View Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

On Nov. 27, Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives received information on the whereabouts of Bornick, where they responded and placed him under arrest.

“Deputies also located drug paraphernalia on his person and noticed that he was displaying signs and symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance,” the release stated. “Hallenback was also found at the location and was placed under arrest. She told deputies that she knew Bornick was wanted and that the two of them had used heroin and methamphetamine the night prior.”

Bornick was eventually booked into the Nye County Detention Center on child abuse charges, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hallenback, meanwhile, was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on aiding a felony offender, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On twitter: @sharrispvt