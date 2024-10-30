Take a trek out to TecopaFest!

Take an off-road tour or wet your whistle with Dry Creek Saloon and Sling Me Vegas

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Head out to TecopaFest! this Saturday for a day packed with art, entertainment, food and fun.

“You’ll never have a better day in the desert!”

That’s what event organizers are promising this weekend for those who make the trek out to Inyo County for TecopaFest! 2024.

Set for Saturday, Nov. 2, TecopaFest! will take over the Tecopa Hot Springs Resort for a full day of creativity, entertainment and artistic expression, along with tasty food and drinks, vendors exhibiting a wide array of merchandise and the chance to win some prizes too.

“Although the name TecopaFest! is brand new, this is the 17th annual community fundraising event to benefit the Southern Inyo Fire Protection District, our small but scrappy local volunteer emergency service organization out here on the edge of Death Valley,” fire protection district board of directors chair Robin Flinchum told the Pahrump Valley Times. “This year’s event is bursting at the seams with all of our old favorites plus lots of new talent and activities. This all-day arts and music celebration features YouTube sensation Wonderhussy, the Celtic band Killian’s Angels, barbecue, art, poetry, history, a raffle and silent auction and maybe even some very unusual gifts to complete your Christmas shopping.

In the silent auction, attendees will bid against one another for everything from artisan pieces to adventure packages and the raffle features what Flinchum describes as a gorgeous purple-and-green dresden plate homemade quilt, among many other prizes.

TecopaFest! will give attendees an in-depth look at what it takes to be an influencer with the YouTube Creator Camp. “Exploring and adventure content creators will set up their rigs, visit with fans and answer questions,” Flinchum explained. “Sarah Jane Woodall, AKA Wonderhussy, will have her Burning Man trailer on site and will be joined by Ross the One Legged Miner from Tecopa Mines, Sarah McKellar, AKA Wandering Jeepsy, and Tim France of Desert Trails.”

Event-goers can also have some hands-on fun with the interactive experiences such as the giant kaleidoscope known as Gladys the Recyclescope and the Arts and Words Pavilion where Nevada author Claire Watkins will be on hand to help patrons become part of a “never-ending story”. There will be a short nature journaling and/or sketching walk led by a botanical artist and graphic artist Deborah Fox is set to share her illustrated history titled “The Man Who Beat Death”. Everyone can get creative at the coloring table, as well.

“Killian’s Angels of Las Vegas headlines on stage along with The Kearns Family, Van Graceland and many other incredible musicians. We have so much talent this year that the Death Valley Brewing Company in Tecopa worked with us to host an after-party at the brewery beginning at 6:30 p.m.” Flinchum enthused.

“Shop among the vendors offering some unusual and one-of-a-kind wares and be the one giving the best gifts this holiday season,” she encouraged. “It’s all the desert fun you could want in one place, surrounded by mineral hot springs, big sky and open country. Come out and honor our volunteers, help us keep our fire trucks and ambulance rolling and enjoy a particularly desert kind of day.”

TecopaFest! 2024 is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Tecopa Hot Springs Resort, 860 Tecopa Hot Springs Road. The after-party gets started at 6:30 p.m. at Death Valley Brewing, 59 Old Spanish Trail Hwy. in Tecopa.

For more information visit Facebook.com/TecopaFest or SIFPD.org/TecopaFest

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com