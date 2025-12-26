Tappers raise $8.3K for Southwestern Wilds

Following their annual Christmas Benefit Show, the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years ladies gathered in front of the Community Christmas Tree on Friday, Dec. 19 to present Southwestern Wilds with a check for $8,300. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Following a triumphant 34th Annual Christmas Benefit Show, the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years USA were excited to reveal just how much this year’s performances brought in, with a formal check presentation hosted last Friday, Dec. 19.

“What a beautiful show we just had and what an honor it is for me to give these wonderful people, with our beautiful horses that they are taking care of, a check for $8,300!” Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years director and founder B.J. Hetrick-Irwin announced as the ladies gathered before the Community Christmas Tree.

Southwestern Wilds President and Founder Vickey Balint was obviously blown away by the amount that had been raised, with tears of joy and shock springing to her eyes as she offered her thanks.

“It is with great honor and excitement that we are here today and we are so grateful. This is going to make such a difference,” Balint effused with evident emotion. “On behalf of our amazing organization, Southwestern Wilds, we want to extend our deepest and most heartfelt gratitude to the one and only B.J. Hetrick-Irwin… Being chosen and supported by such an incredible organization and titleholder truly means the world to us.”

As a nonprofit dedicated to advocating for America’s wild horses and burros, the funds raised by the Christmas Benefit Show will be used to ensure the organization can continue to pursue its mission of, “achieving the preservation and sustainable management of America’s iconic wild mustangs and burros, safeguarding their natural habitat, cultural significance and genetic diversity for future generations.”

“This generous donation will have a direct and immediate impact. These funds will be used to build and protect our emergency reserve, ensuring that when an animal is injured, sick or in crisis, we can act without hesitation,” Balint explained.

“It will help cover critical veterinary care, medical treatments and rehab and it will allow us to say ‘yes’ to more rescues, as our wilds are in desperate need… Once again, our heartfelt gratitude and many thanks to the matriarch of the Nevada Silver Tappers and to all the Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years USA ladies, as well as to this amazing community for believing in our mission, for standing with us and together, being the voice for the voiceless.”

