Tax activity projected to pick up

Thinkstock Tuesday, Feb. 19, will be the busiest day of the year, the IRS said.

With a new tax law in effect and a surge of tax returns expected during the Presidents Day weekend, the Internal Revenue Service is offering taxpayers several tips and various time-saving resources to get them the help they need quickly and easily.

The IRS receives more phone calls on the day after Presidents Day than on any other day of the year. Ahead of the Presidents Day weekend, the IRS is reminding taxpayers to “avoid the rush,” detailing online options taxpayers and tax professionals can use to get information quickly to avoid long wait times on the IRS toll-free hotline this week and during the week of Feb. 19.

“IRS employees are working hard to provide taxpayers the help they need,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. “Given the high call volumes at this time of the year, we encourage people to first visit our many online resources available at IRS.gov …”

Tuesday, Feb. 19, will be the busiest day of the year, the IRS said.