Tax help resources announced

Thinkstock Internal Revenue Service building

The Internal Revenue Service reported that there were more than 585 million visits to IRS.gov by taxpayers finding answers to tax questions, e-filing tax returns and checking on their tax refunds in 2018. This year, visits are 11 percent higher than the same time last year.

The IRS expects millions of taxpayers to take advantage of the easy-to-use tools available 24 hours a day on IRS.gov. Research is easier with tools like the Interactive Tax Assistant (ITA), a tax law resource that works using a series of questions and provides responses. Also available is a page for Frequently Asked Questions and an IRS Tax Map that allows searches by topic or keyword for single-point access to tax law.

From the IRS.gov homepage, taxpayers can use the View Your Account tool to see their tax account.

Taxpayers can easily find the most up-to-date information about their tax refund using the “Where’s My Refund?” tool on IRS.gov