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Teddy Bear Tea: Supporting community and local politics

The Nye County Democratic Central Committee will be hosting a Teddy Bear Tea on March 22. Stuff ...
The Nye County Democratic Central Committee will be hosting a Teddy Bear Tea on March 22. Stuffed animals donated at the event will be given to outreach group No To Abuse and Nye County’s local first responders. (Nye County Democratic Central Committee)
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/ Pahrump Valley Times
March 13, 2026 - 5:04 am
 

The Nye County Democratic Central Committee (Nye County Democratic Party) is hosting a Teddy Bear Tea later this month to help support the community and its mission.

“This is something that isn’t a big thing, but it could make a difference in somebody’s life,” Nye County Democratic Party Chair Ann Underdahl said about the upcoming event’s impact.

On Sunday, March 22, attendees to the Teddy Bear Tea are asked to bring a new stuffed animal (doesn’t have to be a bear) inside a gallon-size Ziploc bag. Those stuffed animals will be donated to local outreach group No To Abuse and Nye County’s local first responders.

“We are looking to do good things here. We are active in our community and people will understand that we don’t have to be adverse,” Underdahl explained. “These stuffed animals are not going to just Democrat kids. They’re going to go to anyone who needs a little bit of help at a bad time.”

The Teddy Bear Tea event will be held at Black Cow Coffee House, located at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 4, from 3 to 5 p.m. Tickets to the event are $30 and those proceeds will go toward the Nye County Democratic Party.

“Our mission is to get Democrats elected … One of the other things that we plan to do and hope to do all the time is be aware of what’s going on. We want to keep elected officials to their promises, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats,” Underdahl explained.

In addition to the stuffed animal donation part of the event, attendees will also enjoy tea, food and each other’s company.

For more information about obtaining tickets to the Teddy Bear Tea event, contact Ann Underdahl at 702-292-6174 or Kathleen O’Connor at 775-537-7378.

For more information about the Nye County Democratic Central Committee, visit the group’s Facebook page at Nye County Nevada Democrats.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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