News

Testing underway for new technology for cancer fight

Staff Report
February 5, 2021 - 4:43 pm
 
Getty Images
Getty Images Multi colored cancer ribbons Proudly worn by patients, supporters and survivors f ...
Getty Images Multi colored cancer ribbons Proudly worn by patients, supporters and survivors for world cancer day--bringing awareness to all types of cancer.

Theralink Technologies announced that it has begun the testing of its first patients with the Theralink’s Reverse Phase Protein Array technology.

RPPA testing measures the direct activation state for dozens of drug targets at once, potentially providing oncologists with key information about the patient’s specific tumor. Theralink’s unique assay is the only commercial LDT assay on the market that can measure the activation/phosphorylation state of dozens of drug targets directly from a tumor biopsy.

“We are pleased to have launched Theralink’s RPPA testing with Dr. Matthew Schwartz, who is a radiation oncologist with Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada,” Theralink President and CEO Dr. Mick Ruxin said. “With our unique molecular profiling assay, that goes beyond a genomics-only approach, physicians throughout the country … will have access to potentially critically missing and actionable information to help them make time-sensitive treatment decisions for their patients.”

The initial use for the Theralink assay for breast cancer is for patients with Stage III-IV triple negative breast cancer, Stage III-IV HER2+ breast cancer, Stage III-IV ER+/HER2- breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer and inflammatory breast cancer

Theralink is now accepting patients’ breast cancer tumor biopsies from all physicians across the U.S. except those physicians located in New York and California, which will be accepted upon Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments certification from those two states.

Theralink’s patented RPPA testing is designed to provide new protein and phosphoprotein biomarkers through the direct and quantitative measurement of the expression levels of a protein drug target and pathways surrounding it. This testing gives physicians data-driven support to help them make decisions and help them enable new predictive protein biomarker-based therapy selection.

Theralink can measure the activation state of key drug targets and signaling pathways within a microscopic quantity of tumor sample.

“The Theralink assay for breast cancer may reveal therapeutic options for oncologists and in turn, may provide better outcomes for breast cancer patients,” Ruxin said. “Theralink’s testing is initially for breast cancer, but we plan to offer the Theralink assay for numerous other cancer types in the near future.”

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times More than 100 skiers and snowboarders ranging in ages 3 to ...
Bridgeport now open for snowmobiling
Staff Report

Because of snow from recent storms, the Bridgeport Winter Recreation Area in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Bridgeport Ranger District is now open for snowmobiling.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend
Staff Report

The Nevada Hospital Association reports the state is continuing to see a downward trajectory in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 956 confirmed and 116 suspected as of Friday, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek announced at the daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response.

Health officials recommend vaccination and hand-washing to avoid contracting the flu. (Erik Ver ...
Influenza activity down from past flu seasons
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Influenza activity — specifically hospitzlizations, deaths and positive test results from sentinel laboratories — has been significantly lower than past years, according to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, Office of Public Health Investigations and Epidemiology, which regularly monitors influenza activity in the state.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The rider of a motorcycle was transported by Mercy Air to UM ...
Hwy 372 shut down after motorcycle crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The rider of a motorcycle was transported by Mercy Air to UMC Trauma following a collision along Highway 372 at West Street, just before 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church submitted a pre-appli ...
Coronavirus block grant proposals presented
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is in the midst of another Community Development Block Grant process, this time with the grant program focusing solely on projects that are specific to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Buffalo chicken wings are a tradition paired ...
Get a leg up on your game day party
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Fun fact – next to Thanksgiving, the Super Bowl is the second biggest food holiday. When it comes to the Super Bowl, some foods are just traditional, like Buffalo chicken wings. But I’m going to be bold and suggest we ditch the chicken wings this year and swap in chicken legs. What?

Photo courtesy of BLM Alan Shepherd was recently named as the new deputy state director for res ...
BLM names new deputy state director for Nevada
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

There’s a new deputy state director for resources, lands and planning for the Bureau of Land Management in Nevada.

Thinkstock More letters to the editor can be seen at pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

Unlikely Nevada will have enough vaccine for near future

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A view of Bell Vista Avenue traveling west from Highway 160. ...
Bell Vista shortlisted for improvement grant
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Bell Vista Avenue and Bell Vista Road, also known as the Bob Ruud Memorial Highway, have been shortlisted for a federal grant program that would provide millions of dollars in improvements to roughly 20 miles of deteriorating roadway and the public is encouraged to provide its thoughts on the proposed project.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Treasurer John Prudhont
Nye County released from fiscal watch
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After two years of hard work and intense scrutiny of its books, which resulted in the reorganization of the way the county handles portions of its finances and operates certain departments, Nye County has officially been released from fiscal watch.