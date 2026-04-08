The ‘American Pride’ of Pahrump’s artists on display this weekend

Each year, the Shadow Mountain Quilters have a special challenge for the Pins and Needles Quilt Show, with last year's challenge focused on birth-month flowers. Attendees will get their chance to vote on the 2026 challenge during this year's show, set for this coming weekend. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Titled "Lavender Lyrics", this 21.5-inch by 21.5-inch quilt made by Theresa Caselman earned several prestigious honors at the 2025 "Spring in Bloom" themed Pins and Needles Quilt Show, including first place for its category, Best in Show and an Award of Merit from the National Association of Certified Quilt Judges for outstanding achievement in quilt-making. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The 2026 Pins and Needles Quilt Show takes place this weekend and anyone who loves quilts or fabrics will not want to miss out. On top of the dazzling displays, the Opportunity Quilt, inspired by this year's "American Pride" theme, will be up for grabs. (Shadow Mountain Quilters)

The Bob Ruud Community Center will be transformed into a world of patriotic color and design this Friday and Saturday as the Shadow Mountain Quilters host the Pins and Needles Quilt Show with the theme of "American Pride". (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The world of fabric arts is one that the Shadow Mountain Quilters embrace with enthusiasm and the collective creativity of this 100-plus member guild can be viewed up close and in person this coming weekend during the annual Pins and Needles Quilt Show.

And with 2026 marking the 250th birthday of the United States of America, the theme for this year’s event is a perfect match. “American Pride” will be on full display as these fabric artists exhibit their imaginative talent in an array of formats, from the age-old skill of quilting to delicate embroidery, colorful knitting, creative cross-stitch and much more.

The Pins and Needles Quilt Show will take place Friday and Saturday, with a full program of activities planned. All three rooms inside the Bob Ruud Community Center will be filled with a profusion of cloth-and-thread artwork, giving attendees an abundance of beauty to browse and admire. Quilts will decorate the majority of the main hall, with a hanging system used that is designed to maximize the space available.

Attendees will want to be sure to check out both side rooms as well, where the non-quilt categories and vendors will be set up. The Shadow Mountain Quilters Boutique, offering an assortment of supplies will be ready to fulfill just about any quilting need and for those who have a quilt of their own but may not know its value, a professional quilt appraiser will be on site to provide their expertise.

In addition to the many pieces of fabric art to view, there is one special quilt that attendees have the chance to win for themselves. Known as the Opportunity Quilt, this large work of art will be raffled off to one lucky winner at the conclusion of the event.

This year, the Opportunity Quilt, in reflection of the “American Pride” theme, consisted of a dark field of color patterned with pinwheel spirals surrounding a central military motif of the Bald Eagle, American Flag and a depiction of America’s forefathers and the Declaration of Independence.

The Opportunity Quilt is not the only item up for grabs this weekend, though, with a variety of raffle baskets filled with all kinds of tempting items also included. Attendees can take advantage of some demonstrations from those skilled in fabric arts, too, along with the always-popular bed turning, in which a stack of quilts is laid upon a bed and one by one, their stories are told by those who own them.

“Come and join us for the 2026 show!” the Shadow Mountain Quilters encourage.

The 2026 Pins and Needles Quilt Show is scheduled for Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11 at the Bob Ruud Community Center. Show hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, concluding with the awards presentation at 4 p.m. that afternoon.

Admission is $5 per person for a two-day wristband. Husbands accompanying their wives and children under 12 get in for free.

For more information contact ShadowMountainQuilters@gmail.com or visit ShadowMountainQuilters.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com