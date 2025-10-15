The crowning of a new queen

Following this month's crowning ceremony to mark the accension of Mary McRory to queen, the ladies of the Ms. Senior Golden Years organization gathered for group photos. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Ms. Senior Golden Years director and founder B.J. Hetrick-Irwin, right, crowns Mary McRory as the new 2025 queen. McRory is assuming former queen Carolyn Buckley's reign, due to Buckley's illness. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

From left to right are Ms. Senior Golden Years first attendant Diane Sauter, 2025 queen Mary McRory and pageant founder B.J. Hetrick-Irwin, who celebrated the crowning of McRory this month following the illness of the previous queen. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The selection of the queen’s court is a longstanding tradition in the world of pageantry and one that serves a dual purpose. Not only does it give the reigning titleholder a support system as she carries out her duties but it also ensures that there is someone to step into the queen’s shoes in unforeseen circumstances.

With 2025 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Carolyn Buckley now too ill to continue representing the organization, this year’s first runner-up, Mary McRory, has officially been crowned as the new Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen.

To mark her ascension to the throne, a special ceremony was held for McRory on Thursday, Oct. 9 at the Mountain Falls Grill Room. A bevy of her fellow Golden Years ladies, including board members, former queens, past contestants and pageant founder B.J. Hetrick-Irwin, gathered for the afternoon to honor McRory’s new position. Though all were in agreement that it was disappointing that Buckley’s health is preventing her from finishing out her reign, there was unanimous belief that McRory will make the Golden Years organization proud as she assumes the activities and responsibilities of queenship.

“It’s sad to see Carolyn so very ill but Mary will do a wonderful job as queen,” Hetrick-Irwin told the Pahrump Valley Times at the ceremony.

The ladies then assembled to watch as Hetrick-Irwin presented McRory with a glittering gold tiara, placing the crown upon McRory’s brow with a joy-filled smile.

Following a round of photographs to capture the crowning ceremony, McRory took a moment to speak with the Times.

“I’m sorry that Carolyn is having so many health problems but that’s the way it worked out and I am happy to step in and be queen,” McRory remarked, adding, “And this organization is so wonderful, so many people who are so nice, it’s just a great thing to be a part of.”

As part of the 2025 pageant, each of the contestants were asked to select a platform to pursue and McRory’s is intended to honor Ms. Senior Golden Years’ sister organization, the Nevada Silver Tappers, of which she is also a member.

“My platform is to help the Pahrump Valley Museum refurbish the Silver Tappers exhibit there,” McRory explained. “We’re redoing some of the costumes and want to just update it, which we’re working on!”

Now that McRory has been crowned as the new queen, 2025 second runner-up Diane Sauter has also shifted titles. Sauter will support McRory as first runner-up for the remainder of the 2025 reign, which is set to end in June 2026.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com