The heat is on in Pahrump region

An excessive heat warning is in its second day as high temperatures continue in the Pahrump region.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Construction workers on a job site off Frontage Road in Pahrump as shown in a photo taken Monday morning. The excessive heat warning was set to start the next day, Tuesday, Aug. 20.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A worker is shown in action earlier summer at a site off Basin Road in Pahrump.

The warning was set to run through 8 p.m. Thursday for a widespread area that also includes Death Valley National Park, Amargosa Valley, Indian Springs and the Las Vegas Valley.

In a statement, the National Weather Service said that temperatures today and Thursday would range from 108 to 113 around Las Vegas, Pahrump and the Morongo Basin.

“Temperatures in Death Valley National Park and in the Lower Colorado River Valley will range from 113 to 121 degrees.”

The warning was issued this past weekend in anticipation of the heat arriving by Tuesday, Aug. 20.

“An excessive heat warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur, creating a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely if precautions are not taken,” the weather service said. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

In a separate statement, the weather service said that those high temperatures today would be about six-to-eight degrees above normal, threatening some records.

“Little relief (is) expected over the weekend with (an) expansive area of high pressure staying intact over northern California and the Great Basin,” that statement added. “Temperatures will be about five degrees above normal.”

