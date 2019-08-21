92°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

The heat is on in Pahrump region

By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times
August 21, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

An excessive heat warning is in its second day as high temperatures continue in the Pahrump region.

The warning was set to run through 8 p.m. Thursday for a widespread area that also includes Death Valley National Park, Amargosa Valley, Indian Springs and the Las Vegas Valley.

In a statement, the National Weather Service said that temperatures today and Thursday would range from 108 to 113 around Las Vegas, Pahrump and the Morongo Basin.

“Temperatures in Death Valley National Park and in the Lower Colorado River Valley will range from 113 to 121 degrees.”

The warning was issued this past weekend in anticipation of the heat arriving by Tuesday, Aug. 20.

“An excessive heat warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur, creating a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely if precautions are not taken,” the weather service said. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

In a separate statement, the weather service said that those high temperatures today would be about six-to-eight degrees above normal, threatening some records.

“Little relief (is) expected over the weekend with (an) expansive area of high pressure staying intact over northern California and the Great Basin,” that statement added. “Temperatures will be about five degrees above normal.”

Look for updates on our website, pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Thinkstock)
Investment in earthquake early warning system
By Mike Wolterbeek Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Geological Survey has awarded more than $12.5 million to seven universities and a university-governed nonprofit to support operation, improvement and expansion of the ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system for the West Coast of the United States.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A bronze plaque with the images of Cassandra Selbach and her ...
Pahrump’s vandalized memorial plaque repaired
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Deanna O’Donnell, the news director of Pahrump’s KPVM-TV 25, is thanking members of the community for their support in repairing a memorial plaque for Cassandra Selbach, who died in late January of this year.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal As the largest national park south of Alaska’s Denali ...
Death Valley entrance fees to be waived on Sunday
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Area residents looking for a bit of adventure this weekend may want to take a road trip out to Death Valley National Park.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Aug. 21 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $7 million.

Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times file The former Nye Regional Medical Center sits along Mai ...
Northern Nye hospital district approves terms of ownership transfer
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Earlier this month, the Nye County Commission adopted a resolution to transfer the ownership of the former Nye Regional Medical Center in Tonopah from the county to the Northern Nye County Hospital District.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Off Highway Vehicles Program Manage ...
Nevada off-highway grant workshop stops in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Folks from Beatty and the surrounding area learned more about the Nevada Off-Highway Vehicle Program in a workshop conducted at the Beatty Community Center Aug. 12.

Photo courtesy of the Nye County Sheriff's Office The Nye County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team a ...
Barricaded suspect surrenders in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man is facing several charges after local law enforcement responded to a domestic disturbance call.

Jeffrey Meehan/Times-Bonnaza Bidders fend for properties and mining claims during the 19th ann ...
The lure of Goldfield Days stretches beyond Nevada festival
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The 19th annual Goldfield Days’ celebration in Esmeralda Country brought out dozens to bid on property and mining claims in the region. The annual event draws in locals and individuals from across the U.S. and beyond.