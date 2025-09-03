89°F
The importance of heart disease prevention

Dr. Tony Alamo is the Chief Physician Executive and Chief Medical Officer at Nevada Heart and Vascular Center.
"Preventative cardiac care is one of the most important things you could do for yourself as a patient," explained Dr. Tony Alamo.
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times
September 3, 2025 - 4:12 am
 

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for adult Americans. In 2023, the death rate for heart disease in Nevada was 183.9 deaths per 100,000 people, making it the state’s leading cause of death, according to the CDC.

“We keep the heart attack from coming. We prevent the heart attack,” said Dr. Tony Alamo. “That’s the goal.”

Alamo is the Chief Physician Executive and Chief Medical Officer at Nevada Heart and Vascular Center, the Silver State’s largest cardiology group. They have multiple locations in Southern Nevada, including one in Pahrump.

“Preventative cardiac care is one of the most important things you could do for yourself as a patient,” explained Alamo.

While the practice specializes in all kinds of cardiac and vascular care, Alamo says Nevada Heart and Vascular is pushing the message of preventative cardiac care to help bring heart disease death numbers down.

“If you catch things early, people don’t get as sick,” stated Alamo. “That’s good for the patient, but it’s also good for the insurance company because they don’t spend more money when patients stay healthy. Everyone benefits — the doctor, the patient, and the payer.”

While Pahrump residents are predominately older with the median age being 53, according to the United States Census Bureau, Alamo says the preconceived notion that cardiac disease affects only older people is far from the truth.

“Cardiac disease is not a disease of just the elderly,” said Alamo. “Cardiac disease strikes everyone. It can strike males, females, people who are young. So, it is something that you don’t ignore.”

Alamo wants the message of preventative heart health to reach Nevadans and hopes Nevada Heart and Vascular has helped with that mission.

“Nevada is challenged as to the access that’s available to the people. We have a growing population that’s outpacing our medical talent in all specialties,” Alamo said.

“I think what Nevada Heart and Vascular has done, at least for Las Vegas and for Nye County with Pahrump, is to place doctors there for the access.”

For more information about Nevada Heart and Vascular Center visit nevadaheart.com.

Contact the Nevada Heart and Vascular Pahrump office at (702) 209-3900.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

