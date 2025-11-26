The Pahrump powwow: 26 years of celebrating Indigenous and Native Americans

“I am so thankful. The community comes out every year. They enjoy coming to the powwow because it is a cultural event. We welcome everybody to come and participate,” powwow organizer Paula Elefante told the Pahrump Valley Times. “I get a lot of satisfaction when I see people enjoying themselves.” (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Attendees visited and bought goods from the powwow's 39 different Native American and Indigenous vendors. The numerous stands sold handmade cultural items throughout the event. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Powwow audience members enjoyed the performances accompanied by a live Native American drum and singing. Attendees were even invited to participate in some of the dances. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrumpians and visitors to the valley watched various traditional Native American dances and performances throughout the weekend. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Over 15 different Native American tribes and Indigenous groups were present at this year's annual powwow. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The annual event took place from Friday, Nov. 21, to Sunday, Nov. 23. On Saturday, a proclamation declaring November as Native American Heritage Month, approved by the Nye County Commission, was presented. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Over the weekend, the 26th Pahrump Intertribal Social Powwow returned to Nye County’s largest community for three days of Native American recognition, enrichment and appreciation.

“I am so thankful. The community comes out every year. They enjoy coming to the powwow because it is a cultural event. We welcome everybody to come and participate,” powwow organizer Paula Elefante told the Pahrump Valley Times. “I get a lot of satisfaction when I see people enjoying themselves.”

The annual event took place from Friday, Nov. 21, to Sunday, Nov. 23. The gathering was free to enter, so plenty of Pahrumpians and visitors to the valley attended. On Saturday, a proclamation declaring November as Native American Heritage Month, approved by the Nye County Commission, was presented. The Pahrump Springs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution helped secure the proclamation.

“It feels really great here with the beautiful landscape and the mountains,” said Texomazatl, who was visiting from Las Vegas. “I see my Aztec people are here dancing, and I see Northern tribes here dancing. Everyone seems to be vibing very positively, very nicely.”

Texomazatl, whose name means blue deer in the Nahuatl Aztec language, attended Pahrump’s powwow for the first time this year. He had heard about the rural Nevada gathering from social media and friends who recommended the powwow to him.

“I am expressing the pride I have in my Indigenous background. They say here in the United States everyone has maybe two types of backgrounds. We play baseball, we eat hot dogs and burgers, we like modern music, but we also have a separate culture that blends in, that makes part of the fibers of being an American,” Texomazatl explained. “I was born and raised here, but my family is all from the mountains down in Mexico. So, for me to be Aztec these days, it just means that I’m very proud of all the positive things that I can share with the youth, teaching music, dancing, legends and also language.”

People on bleachers and in their own camping chairs sat in a circular formation encompassing a round section of grass. In the center, various tribes and Indigenous groups performed dances in beautifully detailed, traditional regalia.

“They always have a well-organized event,” enthused Pahrump local Gayla Martell.

Audience members enjoyed the performances accompanied by a live Native American drum and singing. Attendees were even invited to participate in some of the dances.

“I think it’s great. I think there’s a lot of nice people here,” said Tom Coriz, a Native American from Las Vegas and five-year attendee of the Pahrump powwow. “It’s a small powwow, but it’s a good gathering.”

Another circle consisting of 39 different Native American and Indigenous vendors encapsulated the crowd of people watching tribal performances. Attendees browsed the numerous stands selling cultural goods throughout the event.

“I like the area. It’s very organized,” said vendor Cheryl Aboites. “The coordinator was very responsive. She even called, chit-chatted with us and gave us directions. The drive was really nice.”

Aboites, a Navajo, owns Cheryl’s Creations Unlimited, a business based out of Flagstaff, Arizona. This year was Aboites’ first time selling at the annual Pahrump powwow. Her business specializes in handmade Native American jewelry, highlighting affordable products with a warranty.

“There’s that relationship between me and my customers or buyers. You’re not going to buy one thing and then not see us again or have a hard time contacting us,” Aboites added. “I want to be one of those Native artists that, when you see us, you know us and you know that we stand behind our product.”

Outside of the ring of vendors, four food stands offered options to hungry patrons. Many attendees enjoyed the always-popular frybread, prepared either sweet or savory. Alongside the iconic Native American dish, guests also enjoyed food offerings from other stands, such as Tacos El Chero.

“Being Central American, we come from Aztec descent. Then coming here [to the powwow], it’s just tribes across borders. When you boil it down, everybody’s Indigenous if you really think about it,” explained Kevin Hernandez of Tacos El Chero. “Being Aztec in nature, speaking Nahuatl and all that, this translates 100%.”

Tacos El Chero is a family-run Pahrump business that started in 2012. Hernandez said that they’ve sold at the Pahrump Powwow for approximately one decade. The business specializes in Hispanic foods with a focus on Mexican and Honduran cuisine.

“Culture is everything,” Hernandez emphasized.

For more information about Pahrump’s yearly powwow, visit pahrumppowwow.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Native American tribes and Indigenous groups at the 2025 Pahrump powwow

■ Aztec

■ Chichimeca

■ Náhuatlaca

■ Apache

■ Cherokee

■ Navajo

■ Shoshone

■ Kichwa

■ Mixtec

■ Otomí

■ Pascua Yaqui

■ Kumeyaay

■ Qulla

■ Maya

■ Acjachemen

■ Wixárika

■ Echota Cherokee

■ Tohono O'odham

■ Utu Utu Gwaitu Paiute

■ Muscogee (Creek)