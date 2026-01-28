The Southern Nevada Ufology Group: Alien intrigue and fun

The new group for all things alien will hold its first meeting this weekend in Pahrump.

Joseph De La Torre, better known as the Pahrump Alien Guy and seen on this water bottle, hosted last year’s Pahrump Alien Conference, an event that saw a large turnout. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Joseph De La Torre, better known as the Pahrump Alien Guy, will teach attendees how to photograph UFOs at the Southern Nevada Ufology Group’s first meeting this weekend. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Supposed sightings of alien aircraft and extraterrestrial life are synonymous with the state of Nevada. A new group in Southern Nevada hopes to offer a glimpse into the unsolved mysteries of the universe with its first event this weekend.

“I spend a lot of hours out there videotaping and to see that so many people want to come out and join me, it’s like a party,” said local ufologist Joseph De La Torre, better known as the Pahrump Alien Guy.

The Southern Nevada Ufology Group will host its first meeting on Saturday, Jan. 31, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. During the event, attendees will learn how to take photos of UFOs from the Pahrump Alien Guy himself. The meeting will take place at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino in the building’s gravel lot near the bowling parking area. Attendees will park in the bowling parking lot.

“I ended up learning to look into the skies here over Pahrump and I read an article where it said that Pahrump is in the Area 51 excursion zone,” the Pahrump Alien Guy told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Participants are encouraged to arrive with a tripod for their phone in order to properly take photos. Food, beverages and camping chairs are also welcome, but the Southern Nevada Ufology Group asks guests to please clean up after themselves once the event is over. If you’re interested in joining Saturday’s meeting, you must RSVP by contacting southernnevadaufologygroup@gmail.com to confirm your attendance and to receive more information. Children are not allowed at the event.

“I think that it’s going to be very successful,” the Pahrump Alien Guy enthused.

The Pahrump Alien Guy hosted the inaugural Pahrump Alien Conference in October 2025, a gathering that saw a large turnout of locals, visitors from Las Vegas, and other tourists passing through Nye County.

“We didn’t think it was going to be that successful,” the Pahrump Alien Guy shared.

During that event, UFO photos from the Pahrump Alien Guy’s database were showcased, local vendors sold alien-themed goods and featured guests spoke about their work in ufology.

Two of the event’s featured speakers were Mike Bara, a New York Times best-selling author and frequent guest on the History Channel’s long-standing series “Ancient Aliens,” and Marysol Rezanov of the Nevada chapter of Citizens for Disclosure, a UFO information disclosure advocacy organization.

The Pahrump Alien Guy, his girlfriend Brid’Jette Whaley, Bara and Rezanov then founded the Southern Nevada Ufology Group. The group plans to host future meetings in other locations around Southern Nevada.

The Pahrump Alien Guy further explained that it was Bara and Rezanov’s idea to create a new skywatching group in Southern Nevada. Bara and Rezanov will be at Saturday’s meeting.

“We call it ‘Southern Nevada’ Ufology Group because it’s not just Pahrump,” the Pahrump Alien Guy said. “It’s all over southern Nevada.”

The Pahrump Alien Guy has a YouTube channel where he shows videos and photos he’s taken of UFOs. Watch the Pahrump Alien Guy’s videos on YouTube at youtube.com/@pahrumpalienguy.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Southern Nevada Ufology Group's first meeting

■ Saturday, Jan. 31, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

■ Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino located at 681 South Highway 160

■ Attendees will learn how to take photos of UFOs. Guests are are encouraged to bring a tripod for their phone.

■ To attend you must RSVP by contacting southernnevadaufologygroup@gmail.com

■ No children allowed

■ Park in the bowling parking lot, meeting will be held in neighboring gravel lot