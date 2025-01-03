The warmth of appreciation

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The most recent Amargosa Valley Quilts of Valor Presentation Ceremony took place on Dec. 14, 2024 at the Amargosa Senior Center and all of the day's recipients gathered for a group photo to cap off the event.

Military service requires courage as well as the knowledge of certain sacrifice and for the Quilts of Valor Foundation, honoring America’s veterans for their willingness to protect the country is at the heart of its mission.

Since its inception in 2003, the hundreds of chapters that make up this national nonprofit have brought the healing and comfort of Quilts of Valor to more than 400,000 of America’s former military service members. Included are men and women from all branches of the military and all eras of service. From the last of the World War II survivors through to those serving today, the Quilts of Valor Foundation believes every veteran touched by war deserves to feel the gratitude of the nation that is woven into each of its unique Quilts of Valor.

The Nye County Valor Quilters joined this mission in 2016 and began presenting Pahrump area veterans with their own special quilts, more than 800 of which have been awarded. The local chapter is also starting to expand into other communities in Nye County, with Amargosa Valley veterans recently recognized with a presentation ceremony.

Gathering at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center on Saturday, Dec. 14, there were nine veterans slated to receive a Quilt of Valor and many of their family and friends were in attendance to show their support.

U.S. Army veterans receiving their own quilt included Frank Claus, Andrea Fuller, Douglas Morgan, Enrique Perez Camargo and Daryl Wade. Those who served in the U.S. Air Force who were honored on Dec. 14 were John Quigley and Leon Van Alstine. Michael Simpson was the day’s U.S. Coast Guard veteran honoree and Aaron Johnson the sole U.S. Navy veteran to receive a quilt.

“Since its creation, the group was structured to award quilts to veterans in formal ceremonies, open to the public, to add emotional value to the object itself, to involve the community and to try to rectify the indifferent (and sometimes hostile) way some of those veterans were received when they initially returned home,” the Nye County Valor Quilters’ website details.

As an all-volunteer organization, the Nye County Valor Quilters depend on the generosity of the community and its own chapter members in order to purchase the supplies and provide the talent necessary to craft their one-of-kind Quilts of Valor.

“Our members donate their time and work, they also put their creativity to the test by making different items we offer, for a donation, at our events,” the website explains. “We are always looking for new quilters to join our group so we can increase the number of quilts we award and to honor as many of our local veterans as possible. We welcome financial donations (tax deductible) to continue buying the materials needed so our members do not have to worry about buying their own materials. We also accept patriotic fabric donations as well as any other sewing/quilting items that we can use as we create their quilts.”

For more information, to join or donate contact NyeCountyValorQuilters@gmail.com.

Donations can also be made via checks made payable to Nye County Valor Quilters and mailed to Nye County Valor Quilters, P.O. Box 3632, Pahrump, NV, 89041.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

