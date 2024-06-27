These quilters are celebrating 3 decades together

It all started with six local women gathering to discuss quilting over coffee and donuts and now, three decades later, the Shadow Mountain Quilters has become an ingrained part of the local arts community.

It all started with six local women gathering to discuss quilting over coffee and donuts and now, three decades later, the Shadow Mountain Quilters has become an ingrained part of the local arts community.

This May the quilting guild celebrated its 30th anniversary, with special honor going to Lynn McDonald, whose air-conditioned sewing room played host to the very first meetings of the Shadow Mountain Quilters all those years ago.

Today, Shadow Mountain Quilters is a guild of over 100 members who meet weekly at the Bob Ruud Community Center. This group also helps assist the town of Pahrump with the annual arts and crafts and food and horticulture exhibits at the Pahrump Fall Festival. In addition, Shadow Mountain Quilters invites the entire community to view some of the impressive artwork created by its members during the annual Pins and Needles Quilt and Fiber Arts Show, an event that has become quite popular over the years.

But it’s not all about fun and socialization, however. Shadow Mountain Quilters also has a philanthropic focus.

“Our charity coordinator and committee members actively work with schools and organizations in Pahrump to learn of local needs that Shadow Mountain Quilters can help fulfill. Our comforting quilts and other gifted items are going strong inside our guild,” the group’s website details. “Our ladies work hard in filling a need within our community, particularly for the homeless population, seniors and abuse victims. We make hats, scarves for the winter and quilts and polar fleece blankets for anyone that has the need for such a wonderful homemade gift. We also collect personal care items, socks and other things to help where there is a need. We gift our items to folks that are here in Pahrump. From babies to teens in our high school to our seniors, we are always looking to place our items. Thanks goes to all our membership for contributing!”

Those interested in joining the guild can attend up to two meetings as a visitor, after which membership costs $20 per year plus the purchase of a guild badge. The group meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

For more information visit ShadowMountainQuilters.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com