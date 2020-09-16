71°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Thousands of rare wildflowers found intentionally destroyed

Staff Report
September 16, 2020 - 1:23 pm
 
Updated September 16, 2020 - 3:18 pm

Conservationists discovered over the weekend that someone had dug up and destroyed more than 17,000 Tiehm’s buckwheat plants, a rare Nevada wildflower the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said this summer might warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act.

As much as 40% of the flower’s global population, which exists on just 21 acres in western Nevada, might have been destroyed.

“This is an absolute tragedy,” said Patrick Donnelly, Nevada state director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Tiehm’s buckwheat is one of the beautiful gems of Nevada’s biodiversity, and some monster destroyed thousands of these irreplaceable flowering plants.”

A routine visit to the site by CBD staff revealed substantial impacts to all six subpopulations of the flower, with some subpopulations nearly wiped out. Plants were dug up or mangled with shovels, with taproots cut and most of the dead buckwheats hauled off-site.

Tiehm’s buckwheat has been the subject of recent controversy. An Australian mining company, Ioneer Corp., has proposed an open-pit lithium mine.

After a whistleblower revealed mismanagement of the species by the Bureau of Land Management, the CBD submitted an emergency petition to protect the plant under the Endangered Species Act in 2019. In response, the Fish and Wildlife Service said in July the plant’s protection “may be warranted” and initiated a year-long review.

After the initial discovery of the incident, a field survey conducted by Donnelly and Dr. Naomi Fraga, director of conservation at the California Botanic Garden, revealed approximately 40% mortality to the species across all subpopulations, due to removal or destruction.

“This appears to have been a premeditated, somewhat organized, large-scale operation aimed at wiping out one of the rarest plants on Earth, one that was already in the pipeline for protection,” said Donnelly. “It’s despicable and heartless.”

Ioneer on Wednesday issued a statement suggesting that the cause of the destruction was natural.

“While an investigation by various government offices, and by Ioneer’s botanist team is ongoing, initial reports show that the cause of this unfortunate situation is a rodent attack,” the statement read. “There is no suggestion nor indication that this attack was perpetrated by humans as falsely stated by Center for Biological diversity. This is a baseless accusation and strikes at the heart of CBD’s credibility.

“While CBD is making these outlandish claims, our company is working hand in hand with state and federal authorities to get to the bottom of this situation. If CBD was serious about actually protecting the species, they would commit to joining the effort to address the problem, rather than spreading false information that only impedes our efforts.”

Donnelly was quick to reject the premise that animals were responsible for the damage.

“We think it’s patently false that small animals or herbivory could have done this,” Donnelly said. “The idea that an army of small mammals descended on the area that this mine is located, selectively chose to eat only the rare wildflower that has caused a controversy with said mine, left perfectly shovel-sized holes through the ground like it was Swiss cheese, left no sign of themselves such as droppings or footprints and vacated the site such that there was no trace of them when we were there is ludicrous.”

In a letter sent Tuesday to the Bureau, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Nevada Division of Forestry and Ioneer Corp., Fraga and Donnelly made a series of recommendations to the agencies, including fencing the site, 24-hour security and immediate stabilization and rehabilitation of affected plants.

Plants can recover from extreme trauma such as that inflicted upon Tiehm’s buckwheat if given protection and potential assistance through plant care, propagation and transplanting. The letter urges the agencies to immediately commence a protection and restoration program.

“I have never seen small mammal damage of that scale ever in my life, especially to a buckwheat,” Fraga said. “We saw whole plants decapitated with their woody roots exposed, thousands of them, and perfect circular holes throughout the habitat. It was a systematic removal of plants in all subpopulations.

“Also buckwheats have many adaptations to deter herbivory including having compounds in their leaves that make them unpalatable, so it seems highly unlikely that herbivory would ever be a problem at this scale.”

Regardless of cause, more than 40% of the population of a very rare species has been destroyed, and stakeholders are upset.

“I was absolutely devastated when I discovered this annihilation of these beautiful little wildflowers,” Donnelly said. “But we’re not going to let this stop our fight against extinction. We’ll fight for every single buckwheat.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County School District officials said Tonopah Schools ...
Tonopah schools temporarily go online
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Tonopah Schools have gone online until Sept. 24 out of caution after multiple students and staff call-in for “illness-related symptoms,” according to an email sent to parents on Wednesday.

Nye County Sheriff's Office Terry Penoyer
Pair sought in theft of rare coins
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives are searching for two robbery suspects who allegedly targeted an elderly victim. An alleged monthslong scheme resulted in more than an estimated $200,000 in losses for the Pahrump senior citizen.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times At Vince Neil's Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, bartender Br ...
Bar tops open, drink-only service resumes in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The state of Nevada’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force has finally given the OK for all liquor establishments in Pahrump, including bars, taverns and wineries, to reopen and resume bar-top and drink-only service, as well as bar-top gaming.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Battle Born Patriots has launched a new recall effort and i ...
New group launches recall effort
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Following Fight For Nevada’s failed attempt at a recall effort aimed at removing Gov. Steve Sisolak from office, a new political action committee has formed with the same intentions in mind.

Pahrump Valley Times--file photo Up to 75,000 Nevadans will be eligible for online license rene ...
DMV extends deadline for renewals to Nov. 12
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday announced an additional extension for expired or soon-to-be expired driver’s licenses and ID cards and new, limited Saturday hours for new Nevada residents as it continues to find new ways to serve the public while operating under COVID-19 safety protocols.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal A new survey from Wells Fargo checks in on businesse ...
Survey: Small business owners maintain optimism for future
Staff Report

Small business owners have faced unprecedented challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic and are in the midst of great uncertainty with the upcoming presidential election. The Q3 Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index indicates, however, there is a continued spirit of forward-facing optimism among small business owners despite the persistent trials.

Nancy Whipperman/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Officials from the Nevada Governor's Office of ...
Event aims at boosting rural entrepreneurship in state
Staff Report

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development is partnering with StartUpNV, Entrepreneur’s Assembly, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, business leaders and other government entities, in a new statewide initiative to foster entrepreneurship in Nevada’s smaller cities and towns.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file This is the fewest initial claims filed since the week ending Mar ...
Unemployment claims fall to lowest level since March
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 7,951 for the week ending Sept. 5, down 81 claims, or 1.0%, compared to last week’s total of 8,032 claims.

Taso Papadakis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Award-winning saxophonist, singer and compos ...
UNR’s 60th Performing Arts Series goes online
Staff Report

The performing arts at the University of Nevada, Reno will explore new boundaries during the 60th anniversary of the Performing Arts Series. In honor of this milestone anniversary, the 2020-21 season will include six outstanding performances in a season like no other.