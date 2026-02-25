Three February pedestrian crashes leave two dead

The separate pedestrian vs. vehicle collisions occurred in the span of a few days from Feb. 16 to Feb. 21.

Pahrump has seen three pedestrian vs. vehicle crashes in the past 10 days, with two of these collisions resulting in fatalities. Local first responder agencies are urging walkers and drivers to be safe and exercise caution.

Quarter Horse Avenue

A early evening crash on Monday, Feb. 16, resulted in a pedestrian death on Quarter Horse Avenue just south of McGraw Road.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that a green 2006 Jeep Liberty sport utility vehicle was traveling southbound on Quarter Horse Avenue, just south of McGraw Road,” a Nevada State Police press release read. “A pedestrian was walking southbound within the southbound lane of Quarter Horse Avenue when the front of the Jeep struck the pedestrian.”

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene after succumbing to injuries sustained in the collision. The release stated that the coroner’s office will release the identity of the pedestrian after a next-of-kin notification.

“The driver of the Jeep remained on scene for investigators and was not medically transported from the scene,” the press release stated.

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol’s Major Incident Reconstruction Team is investigating the fatal crash.

Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) was dispatched to the crash at approximately 7:04 p.m. on Feb. 16. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that his crews assisted at the scene, while NHP and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) conducted the law enforcement investigation.

5 Feathers Street

Another pedestrian versus vehicle accident occurred on 5 Feathers Street in Pahrump, where a person was hit by a pickup truck backing out of a driveway.

When medical personnel arrived on scene, the pedestrian had sustained substantial traumatic injury. Rescue crews were initially dispatched at approximately 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 20.

The pedestrian was flown to a nearby trauma center by Mercy Air. At the time of the crash, the person had a dog with them, which escaped as a result of the collision. The dog was hit by a car and killed on Highway 160.

Charleston Park Avenue

A fatal crash happened the next day, on Saturday, Feb. 21, with one pedestrian declared dead at the scene on Charleston Park Avenue, just east of Woodchips Road.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that a blue 2025 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling eastbound on Charleston Park Avenue, just east of Woodchips Road,” read a Nevada State Police press release. “A pedestrian was walking eastbound in the eastbound travel lane of Charleston Park Avenue, when the driver of the Toyota attempted evasive action by applying brakes to avoid the pedestrian, but was unsuccessful, striking the pedestrian with the right front of the Toyota.”

Anthony Blaise Lyons, 51, a Pahrump man, succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the scene. NHP responded to the crash at approximately 6:14 p.m. NCSO and Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue were also at the scene of the evening weekend crash.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol’s Major Incident Reconstruction Team.

The press release noted that so far this year, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 13 fatal crashes resulting in 14 fatalities.

Safety reminder

“Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue reminds everyone to wear appropriate clothing when walking at night on our highways and roadways. Most are not well-illuminated, and cars simply cannot see you until the last minute,” Chief Lewis said. “In many cases, these accidents are preventable by having people not walk in the roadways, walk on the shoulders, whatever it might be. The other thing is reminding drivers not to be distracted. Make sure you use the appropriate high beams when it’s safe to do so, and be aware of your surroundings when backing out or proceeding down a dark roadway to make sure that there’s nobody in the roadway in front of you.”

For more resources about safe driving in Nevada and for data on state crashes, visit zerofatalitiesnv.com.

