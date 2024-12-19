Time to secure your health insurance

Digiman Studio Nevada Health Link has been out in communities all across the Silver State in the last six weeks, encouraging individuals and families to secure their health insurance coverage for the coming year.

Digiman Studio Plan Year 2025 Open Enrollment is underway and Nevada Health Link representatives are helping residents review their health insurance options, with more than 140 plans available through the state-based online insurance marketplace.

In November, Nevada Health Link opened for the 2025 enrollment period and in just the first month, the online insurance marketplace saw thousands of shoppers who ultimately purchased their coverage for the coming year. For anyone who has yet to find a health insurance plan that is right for them, there is still time to delve into the options, with open enrollment continuing through Jan. 15, 2025.

“Open Enrollment through NevadaHealthLink.com began on Nov. 1 and Nevadans are taking action,” announced a news release from the agency earlier this month. “In the first month, over 17,815 individuals have actively shopped for and enrolled in plans, demonstrating a strong start to this year’s enrollment period.”

Nevada Health Link is an avenue best suited to those who are not qualified for Medicare or Medicaid as well as those whose employers do not offer sponsored insurance, such as gig workers and independent contractors. It can also be helpful for those whose employer-sponsored health insurance coverage premiums exceed 9.1 percent of their household income, along with any other Nevada resident looking for affordable health insurance coverage with comprehensive benefits.

According to Nevada Health Link, 10,545 of the consumers who utilized the marketplace in November were re-enrolled in existing plans or had updated their plans. That means more than 7,200 of those who enrolled in November were new enrollees, representing a 10 percent increase compared to the same time period in 2024.

“This year, we are seeing even more Nevadans making their health a priority by taking action to get enrolled in a health or dental plan,” Nevada Health Link Executive Director Russell Cook stated. “We were encouraged by the number of enrollees taking advantage of the affordable, comprehensive coverage available through NevadaHealthLink.com.”

As anyone who has purchased a health insurance plan before will know, premiums can be pricey so the key factor for most is affordability. Nevada Health Link aims to offer options that help ensure buying insurance coverage is not cost-prohibitive.

“Nevada Health Link remains the only marketplace in the state offering financial assistance and tax credits to lower monthly premiums, making comprehensive health coverage more accessible and affordable,” the news release detailed. “Currently, 85% of enrollees utilize subsidies, significantly reducing their monthly premiums.”

Of course, figuring out which plan matches them best can be daunting for residents but Nevada Health Link strives to remove this hurdle too, by offering assistance in making that choice.

“Nevada Health Link offers free enrollment assistance though a statewide network of licensed professionals,” the release explained. “These experts guide individuals and families in comparing plans, identifying savings and selecting coverage tailored to their budgets and health needs. Assistance is available in multiple languages, both in-person and over the phone. Call center performance has been exceptional this year, with a 94% customer satisfaction rate and efficient service.”

Nevada Health Link’s state-based marketplace features over 140 different plans from eight health insurance carriers. Dental plans are also available and vision plans are offered through VSP.

“With our expanded network of licensed enrollment professionals and our continued focus on customer satisfaction, we’re making it easier than ever for individuals and families to navigate their health insurance options and secure coverage that best fits their needs,” Cook remarked in conclusion.

Plan Year 2025 Open Enrollment will close on Jan. 15 next year. Those who are enrolled prior to the New Year will have coverage effective Jan. 1, 2025. Those who enroll between Jan. 1 and Jan. 15, 2025, will have coverage beginning Feb. 1 .

For more information, to inquire about eligibility or to enroll in a plan, visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call 800-547-2927 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com