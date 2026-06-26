Timeless grace takes center stage

The Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant includes a special presentation of the Sally LaRocca Award, honoring the contributions of an individual to the community and this year, it was professional auctioneer Ski Censke who proudly received the award from pageant founder B.J. Hetrick-Irwin. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Ms. Senior Golden Years USA Pageant took place Saturday, June 13 at Saddle West and it was contestant Gina Emond who ultimately claimed the title of 2026 queen. She proudly waved to the crowd gathered for the event following her crowning. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Following a night of poise, grace and inner-beauty at the Ms. Senior Golden Years USA Pageant, Pahrump has itself a new queen, with Gina Emond earning the crown and cementing her place in this longstanding local tradition.

This annual pageant carries forward a rich legacy of empowering women 60 years and over, or “The Age of Elegance.” The organization’s deep roots are anchored by its founder, the 101-years-young B.J. Hetrick-Irwin, who created the organization over two decades ago. Throughout its history, Ms. Senior Golden Years has provided senior women with the chance to grow and explore a new chapter in their lives, while simultaneously building life-long friendships and making a positive difference in the place they call home.

This year’s Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant took place Saturday, June 13 inside the Saddle West Showroom, where the seats were packed with the friends, family and supporters of this year’s crop of contestants. Stepping into the spotlight that night were contestant No. 1 Maria Sanders, contestant No. 2 Tina Seavey, contestant No. 3 Gina Emond, contestant No. 4 Nancy Simonsen and contestant No. 5 Denise Gohlson. All five of these ladies had a fantastic showing, leaving pageant organizers glowing with pride but at the end of it all, only one could be crowned. Joining Emond on the 2026 Queen’s Court are first runner-up Nancy Simonsen and second runner-up Denise Gohlson.

Welcoming the crowd was master of ceremonies Stephani Weeks, who also happens to be the granddaughter of Hetrick-Irwin. Deacon Rick Minch offered the invocation, local veteran Pam Raneri led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance and the outgoing Queen’s Court did a flag presentation before Ms. Senior Golden Years 2025 Queen Mary McRory (Dahlman) took to the stage for the reading of the Queen’s Creed.

Then it was time for the 2026 contestants to make their first appearance on stage, with a performance titled “I’m Your Angel” and the pageant moved swiftly forward from there. Various guest performers, including the Mesquite Showgirls, Rick Scanlan, Phyllis Howell, McRory and the High Rollers, kept attendees entertained between pageant segments, allowing Emond, Simonsen, Gohlson, Seavey and Sanders the time to ready for each. These ladies showed off their skills in the talent segment, frolicked in the bathing suit portion and lit up the stage during the evening gown presentation and it was clear from the reaction of those watching that each segment was well-received.

Aside from the pageantry itself, the Ms. Senior Golden Years pageant always includes a very special element: the presentation of the Sally LaRocca Award. Hetrick-Irwin was joined by Teri Rogers, who helms the pageant, in bestowing this award on professional auctioneer Ski Censke, for whom both felt it was a well-deserved honor.

“Ski is the auctioneer in town who has worked with all of the various service organizations to help us auction off items and raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for people in need. On speaking to Ski, I found out that he and his partner have, over the years, raised over $1 million for this community,” Rogers told the Pahrump Valley Times. “He always volunteers his time and asks nothing in return. Also doesn’t get recognized very often for all that he does.”

Now that the new Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen’s Court has been determined, these ladies will be out and about around town for the next 12 months, representing the organization and all it stands for.

“The duties of the queen in her court are basically to represent the organization along with all senior women in our town on the different issues that affect seniors,” Rogers detailed. “Each of the ladies has a platform that we try to raise money for throughout the year. We hold various fundraising events to help the different organizations that they select. We also do many ribbon cuttings and help with any of the service organizations who request our help by serving as ambassadors, providing entertainment or helping set up for various functions, as needed. We really try to fulfill B.J’s goals of giving back to the community in any way we can.”

The platform that Emond will be pursuing in the next year is volunteering within the community and working with the Salvation Army.

“I love volunteering and helping people when and wherever I can,” Emond stated of her platform. “Today’s economy, as frail as it is, it is never more apparent that people are struggling to find ways to feed their families. I have volunteered for many committees in the town of Pahrump since I moved here in 2000 and plan to focus more of my energies in assisting at the Salvation Army’s Food Bank.”

There were many people who helped make this year’s Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant a success and Rogers was effusive in her gratitude.

“Thank you to Saddle West, Stephani Weeks, Sharon Crisp, Carmen and Jim Murzyn, Leslie Molenda, MaRia Apodaca Shaddy, Alice Saitta, Jackie Greco, Chris Fay, Vicki Gladsjo, Eddie Martinez, Daniel at Over the Hump Saver, Rick Scanlan, the Mesquite Showgirls, the High Rollers, Phyllis Howell, Ellie Wilshusen, Julie Morris, Diane Lindsay, Peggy Wilshusen and Pam Raneri,” Rogers remarked. “And thank you to our judges, Jan Jensen, Bruce Jabbour and Carol Downs.”

For more information on Ms. Senior Golden Years, contact Rogers at 775-764-0006.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com