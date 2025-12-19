Tinsel and tapping at the Christmas Benefit Show

The 34th Annual Christmas Benefit Show featured a variety of fun, fanciful and festive acts, from a routine featuring three Santas to a brand new dance inspired by the Polar Express. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The ladies of the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years whisked the Pahrump community away on a trip to the North Pole this past Sunday with two separate showings of their most festive production of the year, the Christmas Benefit Show.

Taking place Dec. 14 inside the Saddle West Showroom, the Christmas Benefit Show marked its 34th year in the community and just as it has in years past, the event saw a big turnout.

Both the 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances were presented to a full house and it was clear from the enthusiastic applause that audience members reveled in all of the rhythm and dance, sparkle and panache that these two organizations are so well-known for.

Opening Sunday’s performances was Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen 2025 Mary McRory, who, flanked by angelic dancers, floated across the stage to set the Christmas tree alight, and then it was nonstop entertainment from there. Holidays tunes were paired with fancy footwork and set against a snowy night backdrop, just as producer Kim Cornell-Lyle and her fellow choreographer, Ione DeSantis, had envisioned.

Joining the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years in the spotlight were several guest entertainers, too, including the Pahrump Seventh Day Adventist Church Choir, Shelly Fisher and Wendy Gatlin, and Marla Querica. Santa and Mrs. Claus were also in attendance, taking photographs before and after the shows and helping with the Pass the Stocking cash donation drive.

As has become a beloved custom, the performances were then capped off with the Dance of the Wooden Soldiers, featuring none other than the two organizations’ founder and director, B.J. Hetrick-Irwin.

As beneficiaries of the 2025 performances, the Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years selected Southwestern Wilds Inc., a nonprofit organization focused on wildlife outreach, advocacy and rescue, specifically that of wild horses and burros.

“Oh what a night! Southwestern Wilds Inc is beyond grateful, ecstatic and honored to have been the recipient of this holiday benefit show put on by the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years USA,” Southwestern Wilds representative Vanessa Fernandez raved after all the dancing and music was over. “The show was absolutely amazing and if you have never seen one, please make it a point to get out and support these amazing, strong and talented women.

“The community really came out and both shows packed the house, not a seat was left open,” Fernandez added. “You guys wiped out our merchandise, filled up our hearts and brought our 2025 end of the year to a beautiful close. And what a year it’s been! B.J. Hetrick-Irwin hit the nail on the head when she said, ‘You just have to be positive and don’t let this other stuff bother you!’ To end on this high point is just such an honor. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Look for details on how much the Christmas Benefit Show raised for Southwestern Wilds next week.