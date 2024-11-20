Tips to keep your Thanksgiving catastrophe-free

Review some safety tips to ensure you don’t have to invite the fire department to your holiday get-together.

How do you plan to prepare your Thanksgiving turkey this year? Bake, deep fry, air fry? Now is a good time to review some safety tips to ensure you don’t have to invite the fire department to your holiday get-together.

Thanksgiving Day is ranked as the number one day in reported home cooking fires - with three times the daily average, according to National Fire Protection Association research. Christmas Day and Eve come in second and third, with twice as many calls as the daily average.

Most cooking fires are caused by unattended cooking. In fact, of all reported home fires in 2022, nearly half began in the kitchen. So don’t abandon your kitchen creations to visit with guests.

If you need to leave the kitchen, turn the stove off. And remember, move anything that can catch fire, including oven mitts, utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains, a safe distance away from the stovetop.

Deep fryers

If you are using an outdoor deep-fryer, set it up at least 10 feet from your house and away from wooden decks and trees. Never attempt to deep fry a frozen turkey; when ice hits the oil, flare-ups could erupt.

When it’s time to dip the bird, turn off the burner before lowering the turkey into the oil. Once the turkey is submerged, turn the burner back on.

■ Never leave fryers unattended.

■ Be sure the appliance is situated on a level surface and do not move it once in use.

■ Avoid overfilling with oil and choose a turkey about 8-10 pounds. Larger birds will displace the oil and may cause an overflow.

■ Never stuff your turkey before deep frying.

■ Keep children and pets away from the fryer.

■ Once the turkey is cooked, turn off the burner and carefully remove the pot, allowing the oil to cool overnight before disposing.

Air fryers

Using an air fryer this Thanksgiving? Make sure it has ample space; the air vents release heat and need airflow.

Be sure to unplug it, allow it to cool and clean it well after each use to prevent build-up that could cause a fire.

Pressure Cookers

Pressure cookers are also useful for preparing holiday meals. Because they use hot steam and pressure to cook food, it is important that they are used properly to prevent burns.

■ Place the cooker in an open space to give enough room for the steam to ventilate.

■ Never cover the steam release valve on the pressure cooker.

What to do if a fire erupts

■ On the stovetop, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.

■ For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.

If the fire becomes unmanagable, don’t wait - just get out. As you exit the home, safely close the door behind you to help contain the fire. Then call 9-1-1.

It’s not just fires that can derail your holiday celebrations. Make sure kids stay safe by keeping them away from hot stoves, food and liquids. Steam from casseroles, gravy or coffee is also dangerous.

Ensure knives are safely stored and don’t allow electric cords from appliances to dangle off the counter within easy reach of curious kids. Remember to unplug all appliances when not in use.

Lastly, as we learned in October with Fire Prevention Week, test your smoke alarms to ensure they are working properly. It could make all the difference in celebrating a happy Thanksgiving.