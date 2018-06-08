Tonopah Memorial Park Swimming Pool opening delayed

Those looking to splash around in Tonopah’s community pool might have to wait a bit longer.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The Tonopah Memorial Swimming Pool in Barsanti Park went through a replastering project that began in 2016. The 2018 season has been delayed due to the pool's heater breaking down.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The Tonopah Memorial Swimming Pool in Barsanti Park at 611 Bryan Ave. will have a delayed opening for the 2018 season due to the pool's heater breaking down. The pool was scheduled to open on June 6.

The Tonopah Memorial Swimming Pool in Barsanti Park at 611 Bryan Ave. will be delayed in opening for the season due to the pool’s heater breaking. The pool had a planned opening day of June 6.

“The pool’s heater was not functioning properly when we started firing things up for the 2018 season,” said Chris Mulkerns, administrative manager for the town of Tonopah, in an email.

Mulkerns said the pool’s opening should only be delayed by a week, with a new heater on the way. The town expects the heater to land in Tonopah on June 13. The $10,000 cost for a new heater is going to come out of the town’s maintenance budget, she added.

“The health department requires that the pool temperature be at least 77 degrees,” said Mulkerns about the delay.

A post on social media by the Tonopah Memorial Swimming Pool on June 5, read that the pool had not been able to reach the target temperature and the pool would not be opening.

The pool is set to stay open until school gets back into session, according to Mulkerns.

A renovation project to replaster the pool was underway in the spring of 2016. Prior to that, the pool was replastered in 1991.

When the pool does open, costs for swimmers will be $5 for adults and $2.50 for children, ages four to 15, for daily rates. Children ages three and under may enter the pool at no cost.

Season passes vary in cost from $35 for children ages four to 15 and $50 for an adult season pass for individuals aged 16 years or older. A family pass for the season will run $75.

The hours of operation, once the pool opens for the season, are from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Open swim period starts at noon and runs through 4:30 p.m. on those days with family swim hours scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday and Saturday.

On Tuesday and Thursday, family swim time runs from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on times and fees or restrictions to use the Tonopah Memorial Swimming Pool, head to the town of Tonopah’s website at tonopahnevada.com and click on the parks and recreation tab.

