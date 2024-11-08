Top honors for Pahrump’s Points of Light

Two of Pahrump’s own took home Gold and Silver at the Points of Light Awards.

The Stars of Nevada - Governor’s Points of Light Awards are the highest commendation bestowed upon the volunteers making a difference every day in their communities and two of Pahrump’s own took home top honors this year, bringing prestigious acclaim to the town they love.

Ryan Muccio and Carmen Murzyn were both named as finalists for the 2024 program and at the awards banquet, Muccio was thrilled to receive Gold in the Community Leadership category while Murzyn earned Silver in the Individual Volunteer category.

Shannon Arimura with Nevada Volunteers, the organization behind the awards program, said she couldn’t have been more pleased with the results of this year’s program.

“The 2024 event was truly inspiring. We had record attendance of 340 people and Caesars, who is our presenting sponsor, made the room at the Paris Las Vegas absolutely perfect for us. It was beautiful,” Arimura detailed for the Pahrump Valley Times.

“I was incredibly proud of the strong turnout from Pahrump, filling nearly three tables to support our deserving finalists, Ryan and Carmen,” Arimura continued. “We also welcomed a sponsor from Pahrump - Desert View Hospital and FD Candy Company generously provided delightful bags of freeze-dried candies for all our finalists. Their support is greatly appreciated. Pahrump was truly well represented. Even our photographers were from Pahrump! Thank you to Todd and Elena of Pahrump Photography, who always take amazing pictures for our attendees to cherish.”

As for the winners themselves, both Muccio and Murzyn were simultaneously overwhelmed, humbled and gratified by the acknowledgment of their efforts but more, they were each delighted to have recognition of the amazing community that is Pahrump.

“I’m so proud of our town,” Muccio told the Times. “It’s nice for our community to be recognized in such a positive way. I certainly don’t do what I do for the recognition but of course I am human and it felt nice to be recognized. One of my favorite quotes is, ‘Do it for the cause, not the applause’ but there was a lot of applause at the award ceremony!”

Deanna O’Donnell, one of those who nominated Muccio for the Points of Light Awards, said she is now and will forever be proud of her friend and fellow resident.

“I have watched Ryan for years tirelessly and unselfishly giving back to the community through volunteerism with Remote Area Medical, the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club, NyE Communities Coalition, Living Free Health and so much more. It was an honor to nominate him and to witness this every-day hero be presented with Nevada’s top award. Congrats Ryan!” O’Donnell raved.

Murzyn, too, said she was proud of herself but she was quick to stress that the work she does with Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is not the work of one person but rather, of a whole team of dedicated volunteers.

“I feel really honored and blessed to receive the silver award but I want everyone to know that this award goes to my core team, because they help do the work and help volunteer a ton too with our SHP activities,” Murzyn remarked, noting, “I’m just amazed that I won something, I didn’t expect to because to me, my award is seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces. That’s the best reward for me! But thank you to the community for everything you do to support SHP!”

“Carmen has dedicated her time and energy to the kids of our community, sleeping in unacceptable conditions. SHP and the entire team are proud that Carmen’s commitment was recognized by the governor’s Point of Light Award. Bringing home silver to Pahrump is truly impressive,” SHP member Michelle Caird added.

Aside from Pahrump’s honorees, the 2024 Points of Light Awards also recognized a couple of others that Arimura said made this year’s event even more special.

“We had the honor of recognizing Jan Jones Blackhurst, the former mayor of Las Vegas, as our Sphere of Influence awardee - she is a remarkable icon! We also celebrated Nancy, a 104-year-old volunteer who began her journey at just 10 years old. For nearly 80 years, she has dedicated herself to the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada,” Arimura said. “When she received a standing ovation, it was a deeply moving moment, with hardly a dry eye in the house. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to share a space with someone whose long life has been so profoundly meaningful.”

The nomination period for the 2025 awards program is now open, with 10 categories ranging from youth and individuals to nonprofits, corporate volunteers and more. “We are also currently recruiting for the Stars Planning Committee if anyone is interested in volunteering to get nominations, solicit in-kind donations, complete day-of event tasks, etcetera,” Arimura added.

To submit a nomination visit bit.ly/2025Stars

To sign up as part of the Stars Planning Committee visit bit.ly/StarsPC

For more information visit NevadaVolunteers.org

